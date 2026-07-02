SUV driver runs over man in Faridabad; suspecting him of being police informant

A car driver ran over a man in Faridabad on suspicion that he was a Crime Branch informant. A horrifying video of the incident on Sirohi-Bijopur Road has gone viral, clearly showing the accused using the vehicle to try to kill the victim.

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The occupants of the car first brutally assaulted the man and then rammed him with the speeding SUV as he tried to flee. On impact, he was trapped between the wall and the vehicle. The out-of-control car stopped after crashing into a wall. The man sustained serious injuries and was admitted to ICU. Police have arrested one accused, and a search is underway for the others.

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According to villagers, the Yamunanagar CIA had come looking for Dhauj residents Jishan, Nafees, and Aslam in a theft case. The three fled before the police could reach them. After the CIA team left, the trio suspected that Shahnaz, a Sirohi village resident, had tipped the police off about them. They then drove to Sirohi in a black Scorpio. Shahnaz was grazing cattle in the fields there. On reaching, the accused began beating him.

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Hearing the commotion, Shahnaz’s family and villagers rushed to the spot. The accused chased Shahnaz in the car as he ran for his life. Driving at high speed, they rammed the SUV into him. After the impact, Shahnaz was trapped between the vehicle’s bonnet and a wall. The collision was so violent that the wall collapsed.

Eyewitnesses said Shahnaz could have died on the spot if he had been pinned fully between the wall and the vehicle. As soon as the car stopped, villagers caught the driver and his associates and beat them, but the accused managed to flee.

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Police have registered cross-cases at the Sector 56 police station based on complaints from both sides.

“A case has been registered against Scorpio driver Tahseem, a resident of Dhauj village, under charges including attempted murder. He has been arrested. We recovered the vehicle from the scene and are conducting raids to nab the other accused,” said the Faridabad police spokesperson.