Tech Mahindra Asia head shot dead in Faridabad over parking dispute

A senior Tech Mahindra executive based in Singapore, who had returned to India barely two days ago to attend a family wedding, was shot dead outside his residence in Faridabad on Friday night, allegedly by a neighbour following a dispute over parking and a pet dog.

Paramjeet Dhankhar, the company’s Asia head, was allegedly shot at nearly 15 times by his neighbour, Monu Sharma, using a licensed pistol in Sector 21C. Nine bullets hit Dhankhar, and he died on the spot, the police said.

According to the police, the two families had been at loggerheads over vehicle parking and the neighbour’s dog allegedly defecating in the parking area. On Friday night, Dhankhar returned from the gym and found Monu’s vehicle parked at the space allotted to him. When he asked the neighbour to move it, the latter allegedly opened fire.

The accused fled with his family after the shooting. Dhankhar's son, Shaurya, informed the police, who reached the spot and recovered empty cartridge cases. The area was subsequently cordoned off.

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Dhankhar's family lives on the first floor of building number 641 in Sector 21C, while the accused’s family lives on the third floor.

Suraj Kund police station SHO Prahlad said the two families had also quarrelled four to five days earlier, when Monu and Shaurya had an argument. The matter was resolved at the time, he added.

A case has been registered on Shaurya’s complaint against Monu alias Mohan, his wife Divya, son Mayank, daughter Naina and brother Hetram. Dhankhar’s body was sent to the Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

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Dhankhar, who lived in Singapore, had arrived in India on November 5. He was scheduled to attend his nephew’s wedding on November 24.