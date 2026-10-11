Tractor tragedy: Child dies 2 days ahead of first birthday, driver arrested

A year-old child playing outside his home in Faridabad’s Sector 86 was run over by a tractor, resulting in his death on the spot. The child was due to celebrate his first birthday on Monday, and the incident has plunged the family into mourning.

An FIR was registered at Kheri Pul police station, and the police arrested the tractor driver, identified as Rajkumar. The child’s body was handed over to his family after a postmortem examination on Sunday.

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The child’s father, Jitendra, a native of Madhya Pradesh, said he works at a construction site in Faridabad. His son, Rahul, was playing by the roadside around 5 pm on Saturday while he was sitting inside their room.

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“After a while, he heard children shouting outside. When he went out, he saw that his son had been struck by a tractor. The tractor, which was carrying a water tanker, was being reversed when its wheel ran over Rahul’s head. He died on the spot. My son’s first birthday was on October 12,” the father said.

“The tractor driver, Rajkumar, has been arrested following the accident. The police handed over the child’s body to the family after the postmortem examination. An investigation into the incident is underway,” a senior police officer said.