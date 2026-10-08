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Home / Faridabad / ​Two accused of murder case nabbed after encounter in Faridabad

​Two accused of murder case nabbed after encounter in Faridabad

A 45-year-old man had died in an attack by a group of youths in Ballabgarh area of Faridabad district

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Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad (Haryana), Updated At : 12:27 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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One of the suspects involved in the murder case.
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The Faridabad police nabbed two suspects involved in a murder case after a brief encounter at Sector 62 in the wee hours today. One of the suspects sustained a gunshot wound to his leg after a confrontation took place between the accused and Crime Branch personnel during the arrest operation.

A senior police officer said that both suspects were nabbed from the spot and a country-made pistol was recovered. The injured suspect has been admitted to the hospital.

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According to the police, 45-year-old Laxman, a resident of Sahupura village and his nephew were attacked with knives by a group of youths while they had gone to buy food in Faridabad’s Ballabgarh area on Sunday night. Laxman died in the attack, while his nephew Mahesh sustained serious injuries.

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An FIR was registered at Adarsh Nagar police station and the police arrested the three accused in connection with the case on Monday. The accused were identified as Prashant, Naman, and Akash, residents of Uncha village in Faridabad.

The Crime Branch received information late Wednesday night that the accused wanted in the Laxman murder case were hiding in a sewer pipe warehouse in Sector-62. Acting on this information, the team surrounded the warehouse and conducted a raid. As soon as the police arrived, both accused attempted to flee the scene.

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According to the police, while attempting to flee, the accused Tarun, alias Naveen, a resident of Uncha Gaon fired two shots at the police team. The police retaliated, shooting Tarun in the leg. They also arrested his accomplice Jatin. The injured was admitted to the hospital.

Police spokesperson Yashpal said that a search was under way for the remaining accused involved in the case. The police are conducting raids at suspected hideouts to arrest them.

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