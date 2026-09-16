Two criminals arrested after encounter in Faridabad

Faridabad police arrested two criminals after a brief encounter early on Wednesday. Both sustained gunshot wounds during the exchange of fire and were admitted to the BK Hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Sonu and Rahul, both residents of Delhi. Multiple criminal cases are registered against them. The police recovered weapons and a motorcycle from the scene and have initiated an investigation into the matter.

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The incident took place between 2:30 am and 3 am near a canal in Mavai village, the police said. Teams from the Crime Branch, BPTP, and Crime Branch, Sector 85, jointly carried out this operation.

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Aman Yadav, ACP (Crime), Faridabad, said, “The two men were riding a black Splendor motorcycle. Upon spotting the police team near the canal, they turned the motorcycle around and attempted to flee. When the police chased them, they opened fire at the officers in an attempt to evade arrest. During the exchange of fire, both sustained gunshot injuries and were nabbed," he said.

The accused will be arrested after their discharge from the hospital, the ACP said.