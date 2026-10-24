Two killed in road accident near Sector 58 in Faridabad

Two people including a machine fitter and an auto-rickshaw driver were killed in an accident on late Friday night after their auto-rickshaw collided with a trailer parked on the side of the National Highway near Sector 58 in Faridabad.

Both the deceased, identified as Harinder and Darjilal, were residents of the Mayapuri area in Delhi.

Advertisement

The impact was so severe that the auto-rickshaw was left completely mangled.

Advertisement

After receiving information, a team from the Sector-58 police station arrived at the scene.

The police pulled the driver Harinder, and his passenger Darjilal out of the auto-rickshaw and rushed them to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Advertisement

Family members of Darjilal said he originally belonged from Hasanpura village in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh. He worked as a machine fitter and would travel to various districts and states for work. He used to frequently hire Harinder’s auto-rickshaw for travel purposes.

On Friday morning, the two had gone to Mathura for work. The incident occurred while returning to Delhi at night near Sector 58.

It is reported that due to the darkness, the driver failed to see a trailer truck parked on the side of the road, which led to the collision.

“A case has been registered. The bodies were handed over to the families following the post-mortems today. We are currently investigating the accident,” said inspector Kewal Singh, SHO of Sector 58 police station.