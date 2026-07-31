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Home / Faridabad / Two labourers die of electrocution while digging sewer pit in Faridabad

Two labourers die of electrocution while digging sewer pit in Faridabad

Families allege house owner failed to warn workers about underground power line; police register negligence case

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Faridabad, Updated At : 05:47 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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Two labourers died of electrocution while digging a pit to connect a sewer line pipe in Faridabad's Sector-14, police said on Thursday. An FIR has been registered against the house owner at Central police station based on a complaint by the families of the deceased.

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According to police, the incident took place on Thursday evening when labourers were digging a pit to connect a sewer line outside house number 692 in Sector-14. During the work, two workers came into contact with an underground electricity line and suffered severe electric shocks. Both died on the spot.

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The deceased were identified as Manish (55), a resident of Sector-3, and Shahanshah (29), a resident of Sector-2. Both were originally from Bihar.

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Following the incident, the families of the deceased reached the spot. Other workers, identified as Ram Rahisa, Suraj and Ratiram, were also present when the accident occurred.

The workers alleged that the house owner, Sushil, was aware of the underground power line but failed to inform them before the work began. They said the accident could have been avoided if they had been warned about the danger.

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Police reached the site after receiving information, took custody of the bodies and sent them to the mortuary for postmortem examination.

“An FIR has been registered against house owner Sushil under charges of negligence. The bodies were handed over to the families after the postmortem on Friday, and further investigation is underway,” said Inspector Satbir Singh, SHO of Central police station, Faridabad.

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