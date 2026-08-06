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Home / Faridabad / Two nabbed for firing at house in Faridabad

Two nabbed for firing at house in Faridabad

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Our Correspondent
Faridabad, Updated At : 11:16 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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The Faridabad Police have arrested two men for allegedly opening fire at a student’s house to avenge the alleged mistreatment of one of the accused’s cousin sisters at school.

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The accused have been identified as Abhishek (22) and Aman alias Fallu (25), both residents of Faridpur village in Faridabad.

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According to police, the investigation revealed that a Class XII student, Dev alias Bhola, had allegedly misbehaved with Abhishek’s cousin sister, who studies at the same school. Angered by the incident, the accused allegedly went to Dev’s house and opened fire with an illegal weapon. After the incident involving Dev and Abhishek’s cousin sister, Dev was assaulted by youths while returning home from school on July 31. Later, two men arrived on a motorcycle at Dev’s house in Khedi village and allegedly opened fire in an attempt to spread fear before fleeing the spot. Acting on a tip-off and technical evidence, a police team arrested both accused on Sunday night.

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