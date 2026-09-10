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Home / Faridabad / Two youths killed as motorcycle crashes into railing in Faridabad

Two youths killed as motorcycle crashes into railing in Faridabad

Victims were travelling to Delhi when the bike lost balance near Sarai toll plaza around 4 am

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Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad, Updated At : 03:53 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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The two youths were reportedly speeding when, on reaching the Sarai toll plaza at around 4 am, their motorcycle suddenly lost balance and crashed. Representative image/File
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Two youths travelling on a motorcycle were killed in an accident near the Sarai toll plaza in Faridabad in the wee hours of Thursday after their motorcycle went out of control and crashed into a grill.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as 24-year-old Sonu and 22-year-old Sunni, residents of Krishna Colony. The two had left home for Delhi at around 3:45 am on Thursday. Sonu was riding the motorcycle, while Sunni was riding pillion.

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The highway was largely deserted at the time of the accident. The two youths were reportedly speeding when, on reaching the Sarai toll plaza at around 4 am, their motorcycle suddenly lost balance and crashed into the central highway railing. Both youths fell onto the road along with the motorcycle following the impact.

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Passersby informed the police about the accident. A police team reached the spot and took both youths to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead. The bodies were subsequently sent to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

CCTV footage of the accident has also surfaced. It shows the motorcycle approaching at high speed before it appears to suddenly go out of control and crash into the grill installed in the middle of the highway. The footage does not show any vehicle colliding with the motorcycle.

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“The police have informed the families of the two deceased about the accident, and post-mortem proceedings are underway. The police are also investigating other facts related to the incident,” said a spokesperson for the Faridabad police.

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