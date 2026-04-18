VHP and Bajrang Dal protest in Faridabad over love jihad

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal activists protested at BK Chowk in Faridabad on Saturday. The protesters demanded government intervention in cases of “love jihad” and religious conversion. Similar protests are being registered across the country.

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Bajrang Dal member Puneet said that cases of “love jihad” and forced religious conversions are rapidly increasing in the country. He alleged that young women from the community are targeted, first lured into love affairs and then forced to convert.

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Speakers during the demonstration said this was not just a warning, but a sign of a serious crisis. They argued that organised attacks on society’s faith, culture, and social structure were no longer acceptable.

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The protesters warned that if strict and decisive action is not taken in time, the long-term consequences could be fatal for the society and country.

During the protest, they also expressed concern about women’s safety, social imbalances and increasing incidents of insecurity. A protester said that this has become not just a law and order issue, but a question of society’s very existence and dignity.