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Home / Faridabad / Wanted criminal nabbed after brief encounter in Faridabad

Wanted criminal nabbed after brief encounter in Faridabad

Accused allegedly fired three rounds at the police, who retaliated and shot him in the leg

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Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad, Updated At : 11:07 AM May 22, 2026 IST
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Faridabad Police nabbed a wanted criminal, Sandeep alias Chenta, after a brief encounter late Thursday night. Sandeep allegedly fired three rounds at the police, who retaliated and shot him in the leg. He was injured and has been admitted to hospital. Police are investigating the matter.

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Faridabad police spokesperson Yashpal said Sandeep was a resident of Machhagar village. On Tuesday, he allegedly attempted to murder an employee at Chandila Food Hotel in Sector 12 by pointing a pistol at him.

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The Crime Branch in Uncha village had received information that Sandeep was planning to commit a crime. On Thursday night, police surrounded him in Fajjupur village on the Chandpur–Atali road. According to police, the accused opened fire, firing three rounds at the team. Police retaliated and one bullet struck him in the left leg.

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“We recovered a motorcycle and a pistol from the spot. The accused has been admitted to hospital. He has a prior criminal record, and further investigation is underway,” the spokesperson added.

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