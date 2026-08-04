Who was Sandhya? Faridabad school teacher stabbed 27 times to death inside Saraswati Senior Secondary School

Sandhya, a 29-year-old teacher at Saraswati Senior Secondary School in Sikrona village, Faridabad, was stabbed to death inside the school campus on Monday in a shocking daylight attack that has raised concerns over school security and women's safety.

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The incident was captured on CCTV cameras. Police arrested the accused, identified as 21-year-old Amit, within two hours of the murder.

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A teacher who had reported harassment

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According to the police, Sandhya had been working as a teacher at Saraswati Senior Secondary School. Investigators said she had allegedly been facing harassment from the accused for nearly two years.

Police said Amit had become acquainted with Sandhya while studying at a private school in her village. Despite her unwillingness to engage with him, he allegedly continued stalking and harassing her.

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Investigators said Sandhya had recently threatened to approach the police over the alleged harassment. She had also filed a molestation complaint against Amit a few days before the attack, after which he had reportedly apologised publicly.

Police suspect the murder was carried out in retaliation for that complaint.

What happened on Monday?

According to the police, Sandhya reached the school around 9.30 am when the accused allegedly entered the campus with his face covered by a white cloth and asked to meet her.

After school staff informed Sandhya about the visitor, she went towards the main gate. Police said the accused attacked her with a knife, dragged her and stabbed her repeatedly.

Investigators said she sustained more than 20 stab injuries, while preliminary findings indicate she may have been stabbed 27 times, with injuries on her face, neck, chest and abdomen.

She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

CCTV footage raises security concerns

The CCTV footage of the incident, which has circulated widely on social media, allegedly shows the accused waiting inside the school premises before launching the attack.

The video also appears to show the attacker chasing Sandhya as she tried to escape. Even after she collapsed, the assault allegedly continued.

The footage has raised questions over security arrangements at the school, with many pointing out that no security guard is visible and the accused appeared to remain on the campus for several minutes before carrying out the attack.

Accused arrested

Police registered an FIR at Sector 58 Police Station and arrested the accused within two hours of the incident.

The accused is being questioned, and police said the investigation is continuing to establish all the circumstances leading to the murder.