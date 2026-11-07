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Home / Faridabad / 'Will not leave you alive tonight': Former Tech Mahindra Asia head was 'threatened' in front of cops before being shot dead

'Will not leave you alive tonight': Former Tech Mahindra Asia head was 'threatened' in front of cops before being shot dead

Monu, accused of shooting dead his 42-year-old neighbour Dhankhar, made 'threats' in front of Ankhir police chowki officials, after which they 'helped' the 2 parties reach a compromise, considering the threat hollow

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PTI
Faridabad, Updated At : 09:57 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Paramjeet Dhankhar was shot dead hours after approaching a police post with a complaint against his neighbour. Image: LinkedIn: ParamjithDhankhar
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“I will not leave you alive by tonight,” Monu Sharma, accused of shooting dead his 42-year-old neighbour over a parking dispute in Faridabad, had allegedly said to him at a police post, where the victim had reached to file a complaint against Sharma.

Hours later, the accused allegedly fired around 15 rounds at Paramjeet Dhankhar, the COO of a Singapore-based FTP software company, in Sector 21C here with his licensed pistol on Friday night. Nine bullets hit Dhankhar, killing him on the spot, according to officials.

Police said Sharma has been arrested.

According to police sources, the dispute between the two neighbours was old, and the most recent escalation occurred after Dhankhar’s son Shaurya confronted Sharma over the broken gate of their parking area, seeking repairs. Sharma allegedly told him on Friday: “I don’t talk to pups; send your father.”

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Dhankhar, who lived in Singapore, had returned to India on Thursday to celebrate Diwali and attend a wedding. Following his son’s interaction with the accused, he reached Ankhir police chowki and filed a complaint against Sharma, according to sources.

When police called Monu to the police post, he allegedly threatened to kill Dhankhar the same night in front of police officials, sources said.

Considering the threat hollow, officials allegedly helped the two parties reach a compromise, according to sources.

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On Friday night, Monu allegedly called Paramjeet to the parking lot to talk and said, “Have you ever seen what a widow looks like? You have such great faith in God; let me send you straight to him.”

He then allegedly opened fire, targeting both Dhankhar and his son Shaurya, according to officials, who said that while Dhankhar was killed, his son survived.

The accused then fled with his family, officials said.

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Police arrived at the scene after receiving information from Shaurya and found the cartridge shells.

“Based on the complaint of Paramjeet’s son Shaurya, a case has been registered against Monu Sharma alias Mohan, his wife Divya, son Mayank, daughter Naina, and brother Hetram.

Paramjeet’s body has been sent to the civil hospital for a post-mortem.

We have arrested the main accused, Monu Sharma, and are questioning him,” Surajkund SHO Prahlad Singh said.

Police sources said Sharma owned a plot near house number 641, where he would frequently cause a ruckus at night with his friends. “It was his habit to play loud music until late and fire shots into the air. He also owned several luxury cars, which he would drive at high speeds and with loud, revving engines through the sector’s streets,” a source said.

They said residents of the sector were deeply troubled by his behaviour, but felt unable to speak up. No one knew what he did for a living, according to sources, who further said, “About a year ago, he faced allegations of GST evasion, and the GST department had even conducted a raid on his premises.”

According to sources, the accused possessed two licensed pistols. By the time he shot Paramjeet, he had three pistols in his possession.

The victim’s friends said that if police would have earlier taken Sharma into custody after his initial threat, the killing could have been prevented.

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