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Home / Faridabad / Woman dies as balcony collapses in Haryana's Ballabgarh

Woman dies as balcony collapses in Haryana's Ballabgarh

Family members and neighbours rushed to clear the debris and pulled the woman out, but she had passed away by then

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Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad, Updated At : 11:19 AM Jun 10, 2026 IST
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The collapsed structure in the Hari Vihar area of Susbhash Colony, Ballabgarh, in Faridabad district on Wednesday morning.
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A 55-year-old woman died after the chajja (overhanging balcony) of a house collapsed in the Hari Vihar area of Susbhash Colony, Ballabgarh, in Faridabad district on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred when the woman went to the bathroom built on the balcony.

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According to the police, the deceased woman was identified as Jayavati.

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As soon as she entered the bathroom around 6 am, the entire structure, including the balcony, collapsed. She was trapped under the debris and sustained serious injuries.

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Family members and neighbours rushed to clear the debris and pulled the woman out, but she had passed away by then.

The deceased's daughter, Sangeeta, said that she and her two sisters had come to their mother's house for summer holidays. They said they had already lost their father and now this tragedy had left the entire family in shock.

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The Adarsh Nagar police arrived at the scene and inspected the site.

“We took the woman's body into custody and sent it to BK Hospital for a post-mortem examination,” said inspector Manoj Kumar, SHO of Adarsh Nagar police station.

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