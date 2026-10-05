Woman dies by 'suicide' at home on son’s birthday in Faridabad

A woman allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself at home on her son’s birthday in Faridabad. Two days earlier, a dispute had arisen between the couple after the wife spoke to a young man living in the neighbourhood via video call.

The husband alleged that when he questioned her, she disconnected the call and later deleted the chat. Meanwhile, the deceased woman’s mother accused the husband of harassing and physically assaulting her daughter.

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The Old Faridabad police, who arrived after being informed, handed over the body to the family on Monday following the post-mortem. The police said the matter was under investigation and further action would be taken based on the complaint filed by the family.

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According to the police, the deceased, Soni (29), and her husband, Surendra (29), were originally from Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh. They hailed from the same village and had a love marriage in 2019. About a year ago, they moved from UP to Faridabad and began living in a rented house in Bhud Colony of Old Faridabad.

Surendra, Soni’s husband, said that he worked as a bike rider for Rapido. He had left home for work around 6 am on Sunday. A short while later, a neighbour called to inform him that Soni had hanged herself at home. He rushed home and informed the police.

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“We have two children, a 5-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter. Two days ago, Soni was speaking via video call with a young man from the neighbourhood. A dispute arose between us and when the matter was raised, Soni deleted the chat history of her conversation with the young man. Later, she committed suicide,” Surendra told the police.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s mother, Bhuri Devi, alleged that Surendra had lured her daughter into a love marriage and that he was expelled from his village. She alleged that after the marriage, Surendra constantly harassed and physically assaulted her daughter.

“We are investigating the matter. No complaint has been filed by the family so far. Action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the investigation,” said Inspector Vishnu Mitra, SHO of Old Faridabad police station.