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Home / Faridabad / Woman held for attacking 2-yr-old son in Faridabad

Woman held for attacking 2-yr-old son in Faridabad

Was under mental stress due to childcare

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Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:05 PM Aug 29, 2026 IST
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A mother on Friday attacked her two-year-old son with a paper cutter in Faridabad, leaving him seriously injured. The accused, who was allegedly frustrated due to childcare has been arrested by the police. She was produced in a local court and sent to judicial custody.

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According to the police, Krishna Kumar, a resident of Shiv Enclave (Part-3) in Faridabad, had filed a complaint against his wife alleging that her behaviour towards the children was poor and she often beat them in fits of anger. The complainant said he had been married to his wife for about five years and had three children with her.

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The police said the accused was at home with her children when she attacked the two-year-old. When the father tried to save the child, the woman allegedly struck the boy’s throat with a paper cutter kept in the house. The boy was critically injured and rushed to a nearby hospital.

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The investigation has revealed that the woman used to stay at home with her children when her husband and mother-in-law went for work. “The accused was under mental stress and attacked the child with a paper cutter in a fit of rage. She was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” said a senior police official.

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