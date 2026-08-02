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Home / Faridabad / Woman lands in Faridabad police net for slitting boyfriend’s throat

Woman lands in Faridabad police net for slitting boyfriend’s throat

Accused murdered lover after he refused to marry her

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Sanjay Yadav
Our Correspondent
Faridabad, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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The accused in the custody of the Faridabad police.
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A 36-year-old painter’s decomposed body was found in his lover’s room in Faridabad. The deceased was stabbed to death by his lover after he refused to marry her. The police arrested the accused woman who confessed to murdering her boyfriend.

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According to the police, the accused has been identified as Anita (33), a resident of Satna village in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh. She was produced in a city court on Saturday and sent to two-day police remand.

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Nazakat Ali, the deceased’s brother filed a complaint to police and said he suspected Anita for the murder of his brother. He alleged that Anita, along with another person, called Sadaqat to her rented room, murdered him about four or five days ago, and fled after locking the room from the outside.

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During interrogation, the accused revealed that she was pressuring Sadaqat to marry her, but he kept putting her off. On July 25, the woman invited Sadaqat to her room and served him alcohol. Late at night, when Sadaqat fell asleep in an intoxicated state, she slit his throat with a knife and killed him. After committing the crime, she locked the room from the outside and fled the scene.

The investigation revealed that the deceased Sadaqat and the accused woman both worked at Omaxe Society. Sadaqat worked as a painter, while the woman worked as cleaner. Both were already married. Anita had been abandoned by her husband and had become acquainted with Sadaqat.

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According to the police, on July 30, the police received information that the body of a man was lying in a house in the Domka mohalla at Anangpur village. A police team immediately arrived at the scene. The deceased was identified as Sadakat (36), a resident of Rampur Shahpur, Aligarh district (Uttar Pradesh). The investigation revealed that he had been murdered by having his throat slit with a sharp-edged weapon.

Based on the complaint lodged by the deceased’s brother an FIR of murder was registered against the deceased’s lover at Surajkund police station. “We are questioning the accused, who has been sent to police remand,” said a spokesperson for the Faridabad police.

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