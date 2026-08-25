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Home / Faridabad / Woman, lover arrested for allegedly killing husband, burying body in Faridabad

Woman, lover arrested for allegedly killing husband, burying body in Faridabad

A case was registered under relevant sections relating to murder, and an investigation was launched following a complaint filed by the deceased’s brother

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Sanjay Yadav
Faridabad, Updated At : 10:02 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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The accused in the police custody.
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The Faridabad police have arrested a woman and her alleged lover for reportedly murdering her husband and burying his body in a pit to conceal the crime in the Mojabad village, under the jurisdiction of the Tigaon police station.

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According to police, on August 24, the Tigaon police received information from Faridabad Control Room that a body had been buried in a pit. A police team reached the spot and recovered the body in the presence of a duty magistrate.

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A case was registered under relevant sections relating to murder, and an investigation was launched following a complaint filed by the deceased’s brother, Rambir, a resident of Dhadhau village in Hathras district, Uttar Pradesh. Police subsequently arrested both accused within 24 hours of the murder.

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The deceased was identified as Shyamveer, 42, a native of Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, who lived with his wife in Mojabad village. The accused were identified as Keshav, Shyamveer’s wife, and Kamat, a resident of Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh.

“During interrogation, it was revealed that Kamat lived with the deceased at his house in Mojabad village and was allegedly having an affair with Keshav. Shyamveer discovered the affair, which led to frequent quarrels between him and his wife, particularly when he was drunk.

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“Keshav and Kamat allegedly conspired to kill Shyamveer. On the evening of August 16, Kamat allegedly got Shyamveer drunk and, after he became intoxicated, killed him by striking him on the head with an interlocking tile. Meanwhile, Keshav allegedly closed the door from outside to prevent anyone from hearing the victim’s cries.

“After the murder, the two allegedly buried Shyamveer’s body in a pit near the house and covered it with soil. Both accused are being questioned,” said Aman Yadav, ACP (Crime).

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