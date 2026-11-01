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Home / Faridabad / Woman's body found at hotel room in Faridabad, man accompanying her missing

Woman's body found at hotel room in Faridabad, man accompanying her missing

According to the police, the deceased woman was identified as Chandni (35), a resident of Kharagpur in Bihar

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Sanjay Yadav
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 10:56 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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The police investigate at a hotel in Faridabad.
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The body of a young woman was discovered at a room of an Oyo hotel in Faridabad. She had arrived at the hotel accompanied by a young man on Saturday, and the two had checked into room number 201 in the hotel, located at Mathura road.

According to the police, they remained in the room throughout the day and had a meal in the afternoon. Late at night, a hotel staff member on that floor noticed that the door to the room was open. Upon checking inside, he found the woman’s body lying on the bed, while the young man was nowhere to be found.

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Seeing this, he raised an alarm, which brought the hotel manager and other staff to the scene. The police were informed and the police took the young woman to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

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According to the police, the deceased woman was identified as Chandni (35), a resident of Kharagpur in Bihar. The man who accompanied her is named Shekhar, and he is also from Bihar. The police are currently looking out for him. The police informed the family and kept the body of the woman in the mortuary.

“No signs of injury were found on the woman's body. She was discovered lying on the bed and was wearing a large number of bangles on her wrists. The two had identified themselves as a couple when checking into the hotel. The exact cause of death will be determined following the post-mortem report. A search is under way for the man who had accompanied the woman and is currently missing,” said inspector Umesh Kumar, SHO of City Police Station.

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