A quest for identity, tribute to a poet
“Diamond Red and Other Poems”, authored by Rahul Ranchan, has been brought out by his sister, Renee, following his demise.
Guardians
Their jaundiced eyes/ Have painted me a fraud
The yellow hue sticks to me/ The one who tried
To be a true teacher
I still try/ But they guard my gate/ Filling
prospects with honourless tales
A student they have penetrated/ Changing
his admiration/ To shattered loathing
I tried to make him see/ The light of Blake
The fire of Lawrence/ The floating thoughts of Virginia Woolf/ The ghosts of Coleridge/ I even tried in a functional way/ (in the manner of an unbloomed don)/ The historical foundations.
Well — they poured poison-laced honey/ Into his innocent ears/ (As they say, people believe the worst too easily, too damn easily.)
Now, he even overlooks/ The intricacies of grammar/ He learnt at my side; / All because
I wasn’t a perfect mirror/ Though I showed him/ A near-perfect reflection/ in which grains/ others than guidebook’s/ were found/ Their
poison is very effective/ He hasn’t come
to see me/ To resume the quest.
He had potential/ He has potential/
He has a mind.
Words are the only barrier.
Words he was learning.
Concepts he’d begun
to haltingly understand.
Cultural contexts he’d put in perspective.
All this/ He has now forgotten
All this/ He now chooses to ignore/ And my
heart breaks/ For
he could’ve been a chrysalis/
And maybe even beyond.
They continue/ To guard my gate/ My
wings, an anathema to them/ They, not even
believing/That such I possess.
Meanwhile, I watch/ Meanwhile, I wait/
Meanwhile, I lurk/ Ready to spring
unawares/ To carry the taper/ To whom
will have it/ One may be gone/ (though I
fondly hope he’ll return)/ But others have
braved Hell/ For the light/ However sparse/
After all, they can’t guard the gate forever
Can’t perpetually stoke malice
So — definitively — my day will come again.