All the way to Wayanad, here’s why

Nature’S treasure house, Wayanad has opened to tourists its unrivalled panorama of thick forests, home to enchanting tea and coffee plantations, serene water bodies, swaying crops and untouched tribal life. The 100-day ‘Brand Wayanad’, an initiative of the Kerala Tourism Department, was launched earlier this month.

The most fascinating part of this initiative is allowing visitors into the life of the locals: their homes, kitchens, agricultural land and traditions. Introduced as ‘Life Experience Trails’, visitors are taken to tribal homes, walking through a swathe of paddy fields in Chekadi. There, folk artistes give a live performance of traditional prayers.

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A walk through the coffee plantations in Mananthavady and Thirunelly areas is a unique experience. Visitors can witness the process of coffee production right from cultivation to harvesting, drying, grinding and making of coffee powder. An equally fascinating experience is a scenic tour of the tea gardens and understanding the working.

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Kalpetta, Sulthan Bathery and Mananthavady are some major towns for those looking for more comfort. However, for those wanting to experience the flavour of local life, Vythiri is a good choice.

According to Kerala’s Tourism, Cinema and Cultural Affairs Minister PC Vishnunadh, “We are conscious of the fact that opening up tribal corridors to visitors is a sensitive issue for the eco-sensitive environment. We have conceptualised this as a ‘responsible tourism’ venture. Involving locals to offer homestays is the backbone of the programme.” A tribal university and Heritage Knowledge Zone will also be established soon.

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Rural Tourism Mission CEO K Rupesh Kumar says the package has been prepared with a focus on responsible tourism and aims to include locals to provide homestays for sustainable tourism activities. The project is connecting rural tourism with jobs for the locals. “When visitors stay with the locals, eat homemade food and walk in their fields, the money naturally stays back here,” he adds.

At the same time, the Biodiversity Lead at the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, Saneesh CS, highlights the concerns over the possible irreversible impact of unchecked human activity on the nature and wildlife of Wayanad.

The editor of a Malayalam news portal, CD Suneesh, feels, “There is no other way to keep nature safe from the adverse effects of human interference except keeping your ears to the ground. We cannot allow over-exploitation like in several tourist spots all over the country.”

Weather in the evening and early mornings is balmy in October after the hot, humid months. Locals say the best time to visit Wayanad is between November and February. There are not many top-end hotels, but a wide range of homestays.

The top tourist hotspots in the district are a trek to Chembra Peak, the country’s largest earth dam Banasura, stone-age era Ekaddal caves and the river delta on Kabini river. Visitors and tour operators can book their trails on the official website of the Responsible Tourism Mission. (www.keralatourism.org/rt).