Anatomy of a healthy career

Medical education is a competitive and fulfilling career for students who wish to pursue a career in the healthcare industry. Yes, it takes years of study, training, resources and time investment to become a doctor, but medicine is so much more than seeing patients. MBBS remains the top choice of meritorious students in the medical stream. With over 1,25,000 MBBS seats on offer and around 23.3 lakh students appearing for NEET exam, competition is extremely tough for this course. The course begins with the basic pre-clinical subjects such as biochemistry, physiology, anatomy, microbiology, pathology and pharmacology. The students also get hands-on training in the wards and outpatient departments, where they interact with real patients for over five years. It is not enough to have a medical degree to get a good job and opportunity for career growth. Specialisation (MD, MS) and super specialisation (DM, M.ch) have become very important to grow in this field.

Beyond NEET Rank: Picking Your Med College

Choosing between a government and private medical college is a significant decision for aspiring doctors, particularly if they have not secured a top NEET rank. Government medical colleges often boast experienced faculty and a strong reputation, coupled with affordable fee. Their established teaching methods and merit-based admissions lead to a healthy, competitive atmosphere. A key advantage is the practical experience gained from the high patient flow in the affiliated hospitals. The experience often results in good placements or postgraduate opportunities for graduates, both domestically and internationally.

On the other hand, private medical colleges can sometimes face issues regarding university affiliation, infrastructure quality, and the reliability of faculty. However, many private medical colleges have carved out a niche by providing state-of-the-art facilities, a better student-teacher ratio, experienced instructors, alongside modern campuses and hostels. Students considering private institutions must carefully verify their affiliation, infrastructure, and faculty credentials.

Students should look for colleges offering job-oriented medical education, good campus facilities, advanced diagnostic tools, highly qualified and experienced faculty, and on-campus seminars. The chance to learn from researchers can be invaluable, aiding in specialisation choices. Training in medical ethics, patient management, and exposure to new medical advancements are crucial.

Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS)

Dentistry is one of the most desirable professions today as it offers high remuneration and a flexible work schedule. The Bachelor of Dental Science (BDS) degree programme is a five-year course, including a year of internship. The Dental Council of India registers those who have completed the BDS to practice dentistry. A dentist takes care of problems affecting the teeth. However, this career profile is changing rapidly, creating many opportunities and challenges for students. A BDS degree alone, however, is not enough to succeed in this profession so you will have to go for an MDS degree, too. Continuous education is an integral part of this profile. Students can also pursue various certificate and diploma courses to upgrade and update their knowledge in this field. Specialisations include Endodontics, Oral and Maxillofacial Pathology, Oral Surgery, Orthodontics, Pedodontics, Periodontics, Prosthodontics, etc.

Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)

The Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM) is the responsible body for the admission and practice of Ayurvedic medicine in India. This undergraduate degree programme is designed to make students familiar with the concepts of Ayurveda and use them for the treatment of patients. BAMS students are considered equivalent to MBBS graduates. The BAMS graduates can start their medical career as ayurvedic doctors or even they can pursue PhD and MD courses in Ayurveda.

Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)

The Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) undergraduate degree programme spans 5.5 years, including 4.5 years of academic study followed by a one-year mandatory internship. Admission to BHMS programmes across India is primarily through the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG), and subsequent seat allocation occurs via the NEET-AYUSH counselling process. Upon graduation, BHMS professionals have diverse employment opportunities. They can practice as homoeopathic physicians in private clinics or government healthcare facilities. Their skills are also valuable to Non-Governmental organisations (NGOs) as clinical assistants or healthcare providers.care.

Region’s best

GMCH-32, Chandigarh

Estd: 1991 | Website: https://gmch.gov.in/

Ranked 35th in NIRF 2024. The college has been consistently ranked among top 50 medical institutions in India for the past three years. It offers undergraduate courses in many allied health sciences

Maharishi Markandeshwar

University, Mullana (Ambala)

Estd: 1993 | Website: www.mmumullana.org

MM Institute of Medical Sciences & Research is 34th among all medical colleges in India. The teaching hospital of MM Institute of Medical Sciences & Research has been granted by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH)

Dayanand Medical College &

Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana

Estd: 1964 | Website: http://www.dmch.edu

A 1625-bed tertiary care, NABH-accredited teaching hospital with 10 broad speciality and 19 super specialities. In the 2024 NIRF rankings DMCH ranked 40 in the "Medical" category.

Christian Medical College, Ludhiana

Estd: 1894 | Website: https://www.cmcludhiana.in

Ranked 49th in NIRF 2024, CMC offers MBBS, BDS, Bachelor of Physiotherapy, BSc Nursing, BSc Paramedical (16 courses), General Nursing and Midwifery, Paramedical Diploma courses.

Pt. Bhagwat Dayal Sharma PGIMS, Rohtak

Estd: 1960 | Website: www.pgimsrohtak.nic.in

Ranked 50th in the Medical category in NIRF 2024. and 100th in the Pharmacy category. The institute is recognised as the second-best medical college in Haryana and the fourth-best pharmacy institution.

Government Medical College, Patiala

Estd: 1950 | Website: https://gmcpatiala.edu.in

It is the second oldest college in Punjab affiliated to Baba Farid University of Medical Sciences.

Dr. HS Judge Institute of Dental

Sciences & Hospital, Chandigarh

Estd: 2006 | Website: dentalsciences.puchd.ac.in

The institute offers BDS and MDS courses. It offers 8 courses, including specialisations in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Oral Pathology , Orthodontics , Periodontology, Prosthodontics.

Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal

Estd: 2017 Website: https://www.kcgmc.edu.in/

The medical college has all essential departments as per MCI guidelines including Preclinical, Para clinical and Clinical Departments comprising demonstration rooms, museum, student labs.

Admissions are likely to commence: August

Sri Sukhmani Dental College & Hospital, Dera Bassi

Estd.: 2012 Website: https://ssdch.edu. in

Courses offered: Undergraduate (BDS)

USP: Recognised by Dental Council of India (DCI). College is affiliated to with Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot.

(Based on inputs from The Tribune sources)

Growth in Medical Education

Medical colleges grew from 499 in 2019 to 776 in 2024.

There are 423 government-run colleges and 343 private medical colleges now in operation.

The government established 60 new medical colleges in 2024, boosting MBBS seats by 6.30%.

Candidates aspiring to study MBBS increased from 16 lakh in 2019 to 24 lakh in 2024.

MBBS seats increased by 6.3% to 1,17,906 in 2024-25.

Postgraduate Medical Seats grew from 39,583 in FY19 to 73,157 in FY25.

Doctors Available: 13.86 lakh registered practitioners as of July 2024, with a current ratio of 1:1263 per person. The WHO norm of 1:1000 could be met by 2030 with an annual increase of 50,000 doctors.

2024 NIRF Top 10

1 All India Institute of Medical Sciences,

New Delhi

2 Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh

3 Christian Medical

College, Vellore

4 national Institute of Mental Health & Neuro

Sciences, Bangalore

5Jawaharlal Institute

of PG Medical Education

& Research, Puducherry

6 Sanjay Gandhi PG Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow

7 Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

8 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

9 Kasturba Medical

College, Manipal

10Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai

The writer is MD in Medicine and a Consultant Physician in Chandigarh