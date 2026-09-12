At an age when most people are preparing for retirement, Kathua-based Vidya Kaur decided to put her foot on the accelerator. She was 59 when she finally sat in the driver’s seat — the realisation of a dream she had quietly carried since childhood. For 40 years, Vidya had quietly fulfilled her responsibilties. Married at 19, she raised three daughters, built a dedicated career as a government school teacher, and eventually retired as a headmaster. Yet, beneath decades of family responsibilities and professional duties, one dream remained unfulfilled — driving.

She got her driving licence at the age of 60, and became a familiar face on the roads. Vidya says she has never been stopped by the police, though many people, including police personnel, occasionally stop her after recognising her.

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Now 72, Vidya is a familiar sight on Jammu’s busy roads, driving with an enthusiasm that has no bearing to the number on her birth certificate. “I was always interested in learning all kinds of things since my childhood,” she shares.

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She had always wanted to learn driving. Vidya remembers seeing some women driving on the streets of Pathankot. “They were much younger, but seeing them behind the wheel filled me with determination — If they can do it, why can’t I?”

Behind that determination was a deep motivation, rooted in love. Her husband, a headmaster in a government school, had spent his entire life commuting on bicycle, hesitant about driving a scooter or a car. Besides, such a vehicle was beyond their budget.

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When retirement finally provided some funds, Kaur knew exactly what she wanted — to buy a vehicle for her husband, and to learn driving for him.

Her initial step, however, hit a roadblock with the local driving schools refusing to enrol her, given her ‘old age’.

For many, that refusal would have been the end of the journey. For Vidya, it was merely a temporary detour.

Determined, she set out to buy a car. Her husband initially suggested a second-hand vehicle for practice, but gave in seeing her confidence, and they bought a new car in 2013.

Kaur fondly mentions Binni Singh, a patient young man who worked at the dealership from where she bought her car, who agreed to teach her. She began her lessons with absolute resolve. The woman who was told she was too old to learn became an expert driver in a few months.

Over the years, Vidya’s curiosity and adventurous spirit knew no bounds. She went on to try her hand at almost every heavy vehicle — driving a jeep, truck, tractors, and even a massive JCB excavator with fearless precision, machines that could make drivers half her age hesitate.

Yet, for Vidya, driving was never just about the thrill of handling heavy machinery. It was about something far more life-changing: absolute independence. Driving gave her wings. She no longer had to wait, ask, or rely on anyone else to move through the world. Every turn of the key was a celebration of her own autonomy.

Her fierce independence caught the world’s attention quite by accident. Vishal Lalotra, a motorcycle vlogger, was out riding one day when a vehicle zipped past him at a spirited pace. Vidya, who loves speed, had overtaken him quite smoothly. A curious Lalotra sped up to see who was behind the wheel.

Expecting a young man, he pulled up alongside and signalled for the driver to roll down the window. To his astonishment, he was greeted by the warm, confident smile of an elderly woman.

Driving schools refused to enrol her, but Vidya Kaur didn’t let that deter her.

Charmed by the encounter, Lalotra began filming her journey with the enthusiastic support of her family. Videos of ‘Dadi Ji’ effortlessly handling heavy vehicles began lighting up social media.

Soon, her inspirational journey crossed borders. Lalotra said while he was motorcycling through Nepal, people saw her Instagram videos and were in awe of an elderly woman driving so confidently.

Media attention followed as her reels became viral, but to Vidya Kaur, this social media fame is secondary.

The true triumph had occurred years before Instagram reels — on the day a 59-year-old woman refused to let someone else dictate what she was capable of doing.