Backflap

What's on the shelves this week
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:22 AM Apr 27, 2025 IST
White Lilies: An Essay on Grief by Vidya Krishnan. Westland. Pages 97. Rs 499
The author lost her grandmother to old age and her partner to a road accident in one devastating weekend. For years, she tried to make sense of it; eventually, her grief and rage focused on the one thing she could blame: Delhi, with its heartlessness, its history of death and renewal down the ages. And she found a companion in her grief, Mirza Ghalib. This book is a candid meditation on what it means to confront the absolute finality of death.

Songs of Vitasta I Sing

by Chandra Kanta Kantroo.

Intech. Pages 120. Rs 490

A poetic tribute to Vitasta (Jhelum), this book resounds through not only a physical landscape but through the veins of memory, culture and identity. The poems are like echoes from the past, reverberating with a universal human condition while carrying the specificity of a place and its people. The poet converses with the river, the lake, mountains, chinar trees, birds… “engaging them in the pleasantries of naked truth and shrouded untruth”.

Healing Revolution
by Ram K Sharma.

Rupa. Pages 249. Rs 395

This book is a guide to healing 100 common ailments using the time-tested principles of Ayurveda, yoga and lifestyle changes. The author, managing director of Ayurveda brand Baidyanath, addresses each of these ailments with specific dietary advice, herbal remedies, yoga practices and daily routines that not only alleviate symptoms, but also promote long-term well-being. From digestive issues to chronic fatigue, the book offers tools and remedies to help the readers to restore balance and vitality.

