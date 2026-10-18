Bhagat Singh’s last wish

Bhagat Singh’S philosophy behind revolution was much larger than just overthrowing colonial rule. His rebellion was also against deep-rooted prejudices and social hierarchies that denied his fellow Indians their equality and dignity. For him, Independence could not be the end of the struggle if the society it created continued to deny people their dignity because of the circumstances of their birth.

It is this less-explored dimension of the revolutionary that young filmmaker Ketkee Pande (26) brings to the screen in her short film, ‘The Last Meal: Bhagat Singh's Final Wish’.

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Set in Lahore jail during the martyr’s final days, the film is based on a real incident and centres on his relationship with Bhoga, a sweeper, who is subjected to untouchability. Their bond brings into focus a profound contradiction: a nation fighting to break the chains of colonial rule while remaining shackled by social discrimination.

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Pande has always admired the martyr. She read his jail diaries while studying filmmaking in Full Sail University, Florida, in 2018. She came across an article in 2019 on the final 24 hours of the revolutionary’s life. Buried in the account was a line mentioning his request to Bhoga for a home-cooked meal before his execution. That brief account stayed with her before translating into a poignant script in 2023.

Her story approached Bhagat Singh not just through his defiance of the British rule, but also through his vision of the society Independence was meant to create — raising a larger question about what freedom actually meant if equality remained an unfinished promise.

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The film, released on the martyr’s birthday last month (September 28), has crossed over 3.3 lakh views on YouTube. Pande has done extensive research consulting scholars and historians. The thoroughness is evident in many of the small details, from the dialogues to the village surroundings, settings of homes, and the meals that anchor that world in the Punjab of the 1930s.

The challenges were numerous. “Making a period film as a short, on a limited budget, was the real test. But the biggest challenge for me was trying to get it right,” says the young director. She travelled across Punjab many times before she and her team scouted and finalised locations in Ferozepur, where the film was shot.

Though Pande grew up in Maharashtra, she has roots in Punjab. Her father is Punjabi, and she was born in Sri Ganganagar. “I grew up hearing stories about the freedom struggle and of our martyrs’ sacrifices.”

Bhagat Singh has been portrayed on screen many times, but ‘The Last Meal’ takes a different route about his journey. Rather than attempting to retell his life, the short film focuses on a particular episode in Lahore jail, where he was awaiting execution.

At its centre is Bhoga (Ishtiyak Khan), whom Bhagat Singh (Aakash Dahiya) lovingly calls ‘Bebe’ (mother). His wish to have his final meal prepared by Bhoga’s wife becomes the emotional core of the film. The meal never reaches him, leaving the audience to dwell on the social barriers surrounding a simple human gesture.

The premise brings caste into a story of the freedom struggle without treating it as a separate issue. Bhoga’s position in social order raises questions about dignity, and whether the promise of freedom could mean anything if the hierarchies of Indian society remained intact.

The film was declared the ‘Best Short Film’ in DC South Asian Film Festival 2023, and was the Official Selection for Chicago South Asian Film Festival 2023, BMO International Film Festival of South Asia 2023, Toronto, and Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival 2024.

The much-awarded film on the festival circuit was completed “largely on goodwill”, smiles Pande. Producer Shanker Indaliya came on board after reading the script, and many of the crew, including the editor and the composer, didn’t charge anything.

The collective belief in the project reflects the conviction that drew Pande to the subject in the first place. For her, the martyr’s legacy lies not only in the sacrifice he made, but in the principles he upheld. “Besides his courage and bravery, Bhagat Singh’s philosophy is a balance between idealism and morality. He didn’t just die for his ideas. He lived by them until his last breath and that is what moved me most,” says the emotional filmmaker.

Yadvinder Singh Sandhu, who belongs to Bhagat Singh’s family, was deeply moved after watching the film. “It was a proud moment for the family. What touched me most was the warmth with which Bhagat Singhji treated Bhoga. He did not merely speak about social equality; he lived by it. That message was needed then, and it is just as important today,” says Sandhu.

The film’s portrayal of this bond also stood out to Bathinda-based historian Sumail Singh Sidhu, founder of Adara 23 March, who sees it as a fresh way of understanding Bhagat Singh’s ideas and humanity. “For Bhagat Singh, the idea of inquilab remained incomplete without the freedom of those subjected to untouchability, without treating them as equals and as human beings. The film also brings out beautifully his playful side — how he engages with Bhoga not through a sermon, but through warmth, humour and a genuine recognition of his humanity. For today’s youth, the film can be a starting point — not only to come together in struggle, but to read, study, question and arrive at their own conclusions. Through its emotional depth and historical accuracy, the film can stimulate that very inquiry,” adds Sidhu.

In the end, Bhagat Singh’s ideas belong not only to the history we remember, but are also relevant to the lives we lead. His final wish — to have a meal prepared by a sweeper — could have been denied, but the truth it reveals is harder to silence. The question the film leaves behind is not for the British, but for us: if we revere Bhagat Singh for what he stood for, are we willing to sit at the same table as Bhoga?