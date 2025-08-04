Breakfast choices for a healthy kick-start to your day

Breakfast is called the most important meal of the day by diet experts across the world and not without reason — because it sets the nutritional tone for the whole day. Here are some healthy choices and nutritional tips to make the most of the first meal of the day.

Have one or two glasses of water, some raisins or 8-10 soaked almonds or two tbsp bhuna chana (with chilka if can) first thing in the morning. This helps to kick-start your metabolism after a gap of 10-12 hours of overnight fasting.

For those who start the day with tea or coffee, or worse, black coffee, avoid if you can, as these beverages are acidic in nature and having them on an empty stomach can lead to acidity, indigestion, heartburn, and potential interference with nutrient absorption. Tea can also have a dehydrating effect, as it is diuretic in nature. Best is to switch to desi herbal teas like saunf-jeera warm/hot water, or grated ginger and elachi hot water with some honey.

For those who relish their morning cup with rusks or digestive biscuits are also doing a disservice to themselves, as these items contain refined carbs and sugar. There is no protein or fibre, plus most baked commercial goods also contain transfats.

Best is to have a small banana or couple of slices of papaya or apple within half an hour of getting up after you have had your water and dry fruits.

Breakfast can be an hour later. Always include a good protein source and some fibre in your first meal like a multigrain toast and one or two boiled eggs or paneer/tofu or peanut butter. The fibre and protein in these healthy combos will keep you feeling full and hunger pangs away for a longer period.

For those who cannot do without their paranthas for breakfast, the traditional parantha-dahi combo is fine. But avoid the plain and fried variety which is heavy on refined carbs and fat.

Opt for stuffed paranthas, preferably multigrain, with healthy fillings — gobhi, broccoli, onion, radish, beetroot, grated paneer — just be lavish with the filling and go easy on the dough and ghee. A medium bowl of curd will give you the protein kick while vegetables will add fibre to your morning meal.

Paranthas with leftover vegetables or daals and grated paneer are another healthy option, as are those with spinach and beetroot leaves (puree the leaves and knead your dough with the puree, spices, chopped onion etc). Pair these with curd and coriander-mint chutney.

For those short on time and think cereals are a healthy option, they are partly right. Cereals are healthy — just not the commercial ones promising health in a package. These are nothing but sugar-coated offerings with added multivitamin tag. These break down fast, spike your blood sugar within half an hour, making you reach for a snack long before lunch. Try oats/ amaranth instead, with milk or plant milk, some nuts and seeds and overnight soaked chia seeds. You can add bit of shakkar or honey or chopped fruit for sweetness.

Multi-grain vegetable sandwiches with chutney or hung curd filling or multigrain toast or parantha with eggs or paneer bhurjee are other healthy options.

Fruit is another healthy choice but not in a liquid form. Fruit juice, even fresh, causes sugar to spike. It goes without saying that packed juices only have sugar and mostly flavour as the amount of fruit pulp is also very less. Either have it whole or blend it into a smoothie with milk/ plant milk/curd, flaxseed, or some dry fruit powder and a single scoop of protein powder or nut butter. It may be an on-the-go meal in a glass but still balanced and lasting.

Idli, poha, upma, moong or any daal or besdan cheela are also some more healthy options, just load them vegetables and peanuts with coconut-curd-peanut-chana chutney on the side.

And the most important tip:

Don’t have your tea with breakfast, as tannins in tea hamper iron absorption in body. Most studies show that more than 65 per cent of iron is lost if you have tea (or coffee), even green tea, with any meal. Wait for an hour or have it at least half an hour later.