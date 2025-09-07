Caption contest 1526
Entries are invited to suggest a caption for the photograph. The caption should only be in English, witty and not exceeding 10 words, and reach Spectrum, The Tribune, Chandigarh, 160030, by Thursday. The best five captions will be published and awarded Rs 300, Rs 250, Rs 200, Rs 150 and Rs 100, respectively. Each caption must be accompanied by a clipping of the caption contest and its number. Photocopies or scans of the caption photo won’t be accepted. Online subscribers may attach an epaper clipping at captionpics@tribunemail.com or a scanned copy of the e-paper clipping. Please mention the pin code and phone number in your address.
Selected entries for Caption Contest 1525
Bank balance — Sudesh Kumar Sood, Moga
Arms Act — Sahib Singh, Chandigarh
On-shore training — Gaganpreet Singh via epaper, Mohali
Banking on hard practice — Karnail Singh, Mohali
Training to be tough — Ashwani Kumar Singh, Kurukshetra
