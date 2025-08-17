Cars that care

Gone are the days when cars were judged by horsepower and mileage alone. Sure, Indian roads aren’t ready (yet) for full-blown autopilot or self-driving tech like those in Silicon Valley, but that hasn’t stopped automakers from transforming everyday drives into a seriously high-tech experience. In fact, India is leading the race in packing its cars with cutting-edge features that rival those in far pricier international models.

Today’s Indian automobiles are full-blown tech playgrounds, stuffed with gizmos so clever they could make your smartphone sulk in jealousy. From cabins that obey your voice to cars that practically park themselves, the latest models blend luxury, convenience and futuristic flair in ways that make owners grin like kids with a shiny new toy. Some of these features are so subtle yet brilliant, that you’ll wonder how you ever put up with life before them.

While EVs often edge ahead with fresher platforms and an extra dose of futuristic wizardry, petrol and diesel models aren’t far behind. So, buckle up and let’s take a spin through the smartest, slickest features in cars hitting the roads right now.

The silent co-pilot

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are now available even in models under Rs 20 lakh. Lane keep assist, blind-spot warning, auto emergency braking and adaptive cruise control are no longer reserved for imports. They add layers of safety while making highway drives a tad more stress-free. The car gently nudging itself back into its lane or warning you of a two-wheeler in the blind spot feels like having a quiet guardian angel. Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Verna and Honda City e:HEV are among the popular adopters.

Park like a pro

Tata Harrier’s 360-degree cameras stitch together a bird’s-eye view so crisp that you’ll wonder why you ever squinted over your shoulder. Hyundai’s AR navigation (in some models) goes further, overlaying turn-by-turn arrows onto live dash footage. It’s like playing a racing game, except the prize is your bumper’s safety.

Voice assistants

Forget fumbling for buttons. Tata’s ZConnect and Hyundai’s Bluelink now let you say things like “thanda karo” or “play Kishore Kumar” and watch your car obey. These assistants understand Hindi, English and your accent, behaving like calm co-pilots who never get moody.

Fatigue alerts

Some high-end models scan your face to set seats, mirrors and climate controls before you even touch the wheel. Pair that with fatigue monitors that track eyelid droops and micro-steering errors, and you’ve got a ride that politely insists you take a chai break before it’s too late.

Thermo-regulated chai

Hot tea on a misty hill drive? Ice-cold lemonade under a brutal summer sun? Kia Carens Clavis makes both possible with cup holders that keep drinks exactly how you like them, through traffic jams or weekend getaways.

Mood lighting

Why settle for sterile white bulbs when you can have 64 shades of awesome? Cars like Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta sync mood lighting to your music or driving mode. Pair this with seat ventilation or massage functions (yes, even in some mass-market cars!), and you’ve got a mini lounge on wheels.

Breathing made easy

Built-in purifiers in cars like Tata Nexon or Harrier filter pollutants while real-time AQI readouts tell you exactly how fresh your cabin air is. You drive, your lungs thank you.

EV extras

Electric cars in India aren’t just emission-free, they come brimming with tech that feels straight out of tomorrow. Over-the-air updates, seen in models like MG Hector and Tata Nexon EV, push fresh features, bug fixes and performance tweaks while you sleep. Solar glass roofs, as on Kia EV6, use sunlight to help charge the battery. Vehicle-to-load tech turns your car into a rolling power bank, running everything from laptops to coffee makers.

And the list doesn’t end here. Some top-end models have hands-free boots that pop open with a sly footwave, rain-sensing wipers and auto-dimming mirrors that read the weather and the traffic glare before you do. Clever, isn’t it?

From cup holders that outsmart the weather to gizmos that literally watch your back, Indian automobiles have evolved into rolling showcases of innovation. They are no longer just about getting from point A to B, they make the journey smarter, safer and a lot more fun, proving that the future isn’t parked somewhere far away. It’s already in the driver’s seat.