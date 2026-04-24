Chef Parvinder Singh Bali shares six ways to make the most of the avocado
From light starter to a layered dessert, the recipes Chef Bali shares move through an entire meal
I will be honest: For a long time, I was sceptical about the avocado. Not the fruit itself, but the conversation around it. It had become so thoroughly associated with a certain kind of aspirational eating: the brunch plate, the toast, the photograph, that it was easy to forget it was actually an ingredient. Something a cook could think seriously about.
What changed my mind was working with it properly, with real intent, in a professional kitchen. The texture holds across heat, compression and blending in a way I had not fully anticipated. Once I stopped thinking of it as a garnish and started treating it as a base, something to build from, these six recipes came together quite naturally. They move through an entire meal, from a light starter to a layered dessert, because that is the point I want to make. This is not a one-course ingredient.
Duncan Wells, who works with Australian Avocados out of Western Australia, said something that stayed with me: that the real work is making sure the product reaches people consistently and at the quality they expect. I think about that from the kitchen side too. An ingredient is only as good as what a cook does with it. What follows is what I think that looks like.
Recipe 1
Mango, Apple & Nori Crisp with Avocado
I wanted to open with something unexpected — something that signals immediately that this ingredient can sit in company it has never been asked to keep before. The nori crisp is caramelised with a light sugar syrup, rolled and baked until it becomes a delicate shell. Inside, diced avocado, raw mango and apple come together with a sesame tahini dressing, finished with togarashi for heat. It is tropical, buttery and deeply snackable — the kind of dish that makes people reach for another before they have finished the first.
Ingredients
For the Nori Crisp
Nori sheets 3 pieces
Avocado 1 piece
Sugar 40 gm
Water 60 gm
Apple 1 piece
Sesame tahini 1 bottle
Togarashi 5 gm
For the filling
Raw mango 1
Mashed avocado half a piece
Salt and lime juice To taste
Method
Take nori sheets and cut into small rectangular shapes — 10 pieces from 1 nori sheet. Heat sugar and water to make a light sugar syrup. Brush each nori sheet with the syrup on both sides and roll onto a well-oiled cylindrical pipe. Sprinkle with togarashi. Bake at 120°C for 25 minutes.
Cut avocado, mango and apple into equal dices. Mix sesame tahini with lime juice until smooth. Combine diced fruits with the tahini dressing. Fill into the baked nori and garnish with microgreens.
Recipe 2
Compressed Watermelon with Avocado Mousse, Lime Sour Cream, Microgreens, Caramelised Pecan & Miso Dressing
This is the dish where I ask the avocado to do something it does not usually get asked to do — to become a mousse with genuine structure and body. When you blend avocado with cream cheese, lime juice and xanthan gum, you get something that holds its shape on the plate. That is a different technique entirely from guacamole, and it opens up very different possibilities. Against the compressed watermelon — which has been vacuum-packed with miso dressing until it is deeply infused and almost jewel-like — the mousse creates a contrast that is both beautiful and completely satisfying. The caramelised pecans and balsamic reduction do the rest.
Ingredients
Compressed Watermelon
Watermelon 1 piece
Microgreens 10 gm
Balsamic reduction 10 ml
Caramelised pecans 20 gm
Avo mayo 10 gm
Miso dressing 20 ml
Lime sour cream 15 gm
Avocado 3 pieces
Avocado Mousse
Avocado 3 pieces
Cream cheese 100 gm
Lime juice 75 ml
Miso Dressing
Sake 250 ml
Mirin 100 ml
Miso 100 gm
Lime juice 25 ml
Avo mayo 100 gm
Avo-Mayo
Avocado 100 gm
Apple cider vinegar 10 ml
Lemon juice 10 ml
Onion powder 2 gm
Garlic powder 0.3 gm
Salt 2 gm
Olive oil 30 ml
Lime Sour Cream
Lime juice 100 ml
Lime zest 3 limes
Sour cream 500 gm
Xanthan 10 gm
Method
• Blend avocado, lime juice, cream cheese and xanthan gum together until completely smooth to make the mousse.
• For the miso dressing, reduce sake and mirin to half. Add miso and reduce further. Mix with lime juice and avo mayo until smooth.
• For the avo-mayo, blend avocado, apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and olive oil until smooth.
• Cut the watermelon into large rectangular chunks. Toss with miso dressing and vacuum pack. Allow to infuse for a few hours or overnight. Plate and pipe with avo mayo and lime sour cream. Drizzle with miso dressing. Garnish with balsamic reduction and caramelised pecans.
Recipe 3
Avocado Tempura Chaat
If there is one dish in this series that I knew would stop people mid-bite and make them reconsider everything, it is this one. Chaat works because of contrast — hot and cold, crisp and soft, sweet and sour — and Australian avocado delivers all of that in a single ingredient once it meets a tempura batter and a 180°C fryer. The outside becomes golden and crisp; the inside turns almost custardy. Set that against saunth chutney, yoghurt and chaat masala, and what you have is something that is completely familiar and completely new at the same time. The avo-miso ketchup is the detail that pulls it all together — umami, depth, a slight earthiness that ties the Japanese technique to the Indian flavours around it.
Ingredients
Avocado Tempura Chaat
Avocados (not fully ripe, cut into 10 pieces each as wedges) 5
Tempura flour (ready-made mix available) 1 pack
Saunth chutney 300 ml
Yoghurt 500 gm
Chaat masala 50 gm
Avo Miso Ketchup
Miso 20 gm
Olive oil 20 gm
Onion (chopped) 60 gm
Tomato paste 20 gm
Ginger (diced) 5 gm
Coriander seeds 2 gm
Fennel seeds 2 gm
Avocado 1 whole
Black pepper (crushed) 1 gm
Salt 2 gm
Olive oil 5 ml
Agar-agar 2 gm
Water 100 ml
Method
• Cut avocado into wedges. Prepare tempura batter. The standard preparation is: mix the flour with ice-cold water (roughly 1:1 ratio by volume), stir minimally — a few lumps are fine and actually desirable — and use immediately. Ice-cold water is the key; it prevents gluten from developing, which is what keeps tempura light and shatteringly crisp rather than doughy. Dip the avocado pieces in batter and fry at 180°C until golden and crisp. Drain well.
• For the avo miso ketchup, heat oil and cook onion, ginger, spices, pepper and salt. Add tomato paste and miso; cook for 5 minutes. Add water and bring to a boil. Add agar-agar, let set, then blend smooth. Strain and transfer to a squeeze bottle.
• Plate the crispy avocado tempura pieces. Drizzle with avo miso ketchup and yogurt. Spoon over saunth chutney generously. Finish with chaat masala and serve immediately.
Note:
Source avocados that are 2–3 days short of peak ripeness and ripen them controlled (paper bag with a banana speeds it up if needed)
Recipe 4
Avocado & Yuzu Lime Sorbet
A sorbet made with avocado should not work — at least not in theory. Avocado contains fat, and fat is what sorbets are supposed to avoid. But when you balance the ratios correctly, use a good stabiliser and let the yuzu cut cleanly through the richness, something unexpected happens. The fat in the avocado gives the sorbet a smoothness that most fruit-based sorbets never quite achieve. Combined with the floral, citrus brightness of yuzu and a touch of lime, this becomes a palate-cleanser that people remember long after the meal is done. It is elegant, light and, in my view, one of the strongest arguments for the avocado as a year-round kitchen staple.
Ingredients
Avocado 260 gm
Water 543 gm
Castor sugar 141 gm
Dry glucose 43 gm
Stabiliser 5 gm
Orange juice 20 gm
Yuzu puree 16 gm
Butter 50 gm
Lime 1
Method
• Heat water, sugar, dry glucose and stabiliser together. Bring to a boil, stirring until completely dissolved. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly.
• Add the avocado, orange juice, yuzu puree, butter and the juice of 1 lime to the cooled base. Blend until completely smooth and silky.
• Pass through a fine sieve. Churn in an ice-cream machine according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Transfer to a container and freeze until set.
• Scoop into chilled glasses or bowls. Garnish with a thin lime slice or fresh microherbs and serve immediately.
Recipe 5
Roasted Broccoli and Feta Cheese Fagottini with Avocado Tuille
This is the most technically demanding dish in the series, and the detail I was most excited about is the avocado tuille. You are taking an ingredient that is inherently creamy and making it crisp — a thin, baked wafer that sits on top of the pasta and dissolves almost the moment it reaches the tongue. Getting the ratios right is everything: too much avocado and it will not bake; too little and you lose the flavour entirely. When it works, it is this translucent, lacy thing that is both structurally precise and completely ephemeral. Set against the broccoli-feta fagottini — tender pasta parcels in a yeast butter sauce with a pumpkin foam billowing over the top — it is the kind of dish that demonstrates what is possible when a great ingredient is given the right technique.
Ingredients
Pasta Dough
Flour 1 kg
Eggs 10 pieces
Whole eggs 4 pieces
Olive oil 15 ml
Broccoli & Feta Filling
Broccoli 1 kg
Feta 250 gm
Bechamel 200 gm
Thyme 5 gm
Salt As required
Pepper As required
Yeast Sauce
Yeast 25 gm
White wine vinegar 30 gm
Soy sauce 20 gm
Water 20 gm
Garlic 2 gm
Olive oil 1 tsp (5 ml)
Avocado 30 gm
Butter 20 gm
Roasted Pumpkin Foam
Pumpkin 500 gm
Caramelised onions 100 gm
Cream 125 gm
Butter 50 gm
Xanthan 5 gm
Avocado Tuille
Avocado 30 gm
Butter 20 gm
Wheat flour 30 gm
Olive oil 30 gm
Sugar 10 gm
Salt 2 gm
Egg white 30 gm
Final garnish
Truffle oil 3-4 drops
Method
• Roast the pumpkin at 180°C for 25-30 minutes, covered with foil. Slice and caramelise the onions. Blend the roasted pumpkin and onions together, then strain. Mix in cream, butter and xanthan. Transfer to a canister and charge with N2O to create foam.
• Blend all yeast sauce ingredients, except butter, into a smooth liquid. Cook on a low flame for 10 minutes. Add butter and blend again until smooth.
• Combine all pasta dough ingredients into a stiff dough. Rest in the chiller for at least 1 hour or overnight. Roll through a pasta machine, fill with the broccoli-feta stuffing and shape into fagottini parcels.
• Cut and blanch the broccoli. Crush with olive oil, add salt and thyme, and roast at 180°C for 15-20 minutes. Chop and mix with feta, béchamel sauce and pepper.
• Preheat oven to 160°C. Blend all tuille ingredients into a smooth paste. Spread into silicone moulds. Bake at 160°C for 12 minutes. Remove carefully and allow to cool.
• Place fagottini in a bowl. Spoon over yeast sauce. Add pumpkin foam generously. Lay the avocado tuille on top. Finish with 3-4 drops of truffle oil and serve immediately.
Recipe 6
Avocado Condensed Milk Cremeux with Tropical Fruit Guacamole, Mango Cream, Lemon Sorbet and Pavlova
The dessert course was where I wanted to make the strongest argument for this ingredient. Most people will accept avocado in a salad, or even a chaat — but a dessert? That requires a genuine belief in what the avocado can do when it is treated with the same seriousness as any other high-quality ingredient. The condensed milk and coconut milk pull out a natural sweetness that is already present in a well-ripened Australian avocado. You are not fighting the ingredient; you are working with it. By the time this arrived at the table during the Mumbai showcase — layered over a tropical fruit guacamole of alphonso mango, raw mango, pineapple and passion fruit, finished with a bright lemon sorbet, pavlova and mango cream — the conversation about what this ingredient could do had already been answered.
Ingredients
Avocado Cremeux
Avocado 100 gm
Condensed milk 75 gm
Coconut milk 125 gm
Xanthan gum 1 gm
Salt 0.5 gm
Lemon juice 1 gm
Lemon Sorbet
Water 900 gm
Liquid glucose 120 gm
Castor sugar 320 gm
Lemon juice 350 gm
Salt 3 gm
Tropical Fruit Guacamole
Avocado 75 gm
Alphonso mango 25 gm
Raw mango 25 gm
Pineapple 25 gm
Passion fruit puree 50 gm
Castor sugar 20 gm
Mango Cream
Mango puree 170 gm
Castor sugar 50 gm
NH pectin 2 gm
Cornflour 5 gm
Unsalted butter 50 gm
Lemon juice 15 gm
Pavlova
Egg whites 140 gm
Castor sugar 90 gm
Icing sugar 50 gm
Milk 50 ml
Condensed milk 80 ml
Almond powder 60 gm
Yogurt 30 ml
Vinegar 2.5 gm
Refined flour 40 gm
Phyllo Crisps
Phyllo sheets 20
Method:
• Cut all fruits into small cubes (brunoise). Toss with passion fruit puree and castor sugar to make the tropical fruit guacamole.
• For the financier base, melt butter and milk and add castor sugar. Add dry ingredients to the butter mixture, then add wet ingredients and combine. Bake at 170°C for 8-10 minutes.
• Blend all avocado cremeux ingredients — avocado, condensed milk, coconut milk, xanthan gum, salt and lemon juice — until completely smooth.
• For the mango cream, warm mango puree and add the sugar-pectin mix and cornflour; cook until one full boil. Remove from heat. Add lemon juice and butter.
• For the lemon sorbet, heat water, liquid glucose and castor sugar until dissolved. Cool completely. Add lemon juice and salt, then churn in an ice cream machine until set. Freeze until required.
• In a wide bowl or glass, layer the avocado cremeux as the base. Spoon tropical fruit guacamole over the top. Add a quenelle of lemon sorbet. Arrange broken pavlova pieces and phyllo crisps for texture. Finish with mango cream and serve immediately.
— Chef Parvinder Singh Bali is Director of the School of European Pastry and Culinary, Mumbai. These recipes were developed in collaboration with Australian Avocados