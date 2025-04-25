Courses that fit into a tech-driven world

The traditional nomenclature of Humanities degrees is taking a turn to reflect modern programmes’ interdisciplinary nature and focus on applied studies. Today, several degree programmes explicitly integrate Humanities with technology, design and practical skills. Students have the option of pursuing several new-age programmes, particularly focusing on skill development. The following are a few courses that are relevant in the technology-driven world:

BA/BSc. (Hons.) in Digital Humanities: These programmes equip students with skills in data analysis, digital storytelling, AI applications, and digital content creation, all within a Humanities framework.

BA (Design Thinking & Innovation): While not always explicitly labelled “Humanities” programmes, these often draw heavily on human-centred design principles rooted in social sciences and Humanities, fostering problem-solving and creative solutions.

BA/BSc. (with specialisations in Hotel Management, Fashion Technology and Culinary Arts): Many colleges and universities across India offer these blended programmes, which integrate a foundational understanding of culture, history and communication from Humanities disciplines with vocational training.

BA (Applied Arts) with Digital Integration: Institutions offering Fine Arts and Performing Arts are increasingly incorporating digital tools and technologies into their curricula, leading to specialisations in digital painting, interactive installations and virtual performances.

BA (Psychology with Data Science/Analytics): Emerging programmes at some universities are blending psychological principles with data analysis techniques for applications in areas like behavioural economics and user experience research.

Key skills

The skills nurtured through a modern Humanities education are surprisingly and increasingly vital in a technology-dominant environment. Digital and content creation across all platforms demands compelling narratives and clear communication.

Humanities graduates, with their training in literature, linguistics, computers and interdisciplinary studies are adept at crafting engaging content that resonates with readers and audiences. Fields like Applied Arts and Painting, when integrated with digital tools, open up new avenues for artistic expression and innovation.

Modern twist

Despite the rise of inter-disciplinary programmes, traditional Humanities disciplines retain significant value and are finding new relevance in the modern world. Though the world is increasingly becoming digital, the ability to communicate expressively through movement, performance and language remains crucial. These distinct disciplines, such as Dance, Drama, Performing Arts and Languages explore and communicate human experience.

Similarly, a foundational understanding of principles of economics is essential for navigating global markets, understanding societal inequalities and formulating effective policies, even in a technologically advanced economy. Understanding spatial relationships, environmental issues and human-environment interactions is increasingly critical in addressing climate change, urbanisation, and resource management — all vital concerns in our technology-driven world.

The study of psychology explores the human mind and aids in mental health services while languages lead to effective communication that is fundamental to fields like marketing and human resources. In the age of misinformation and digital media, ethical and skilled journalists who can communicate effectively in various languages are more important than ever for informing the public and holding power accountable.

Likewise, a strong legal framework and the ability to articulate legal arguments effectively are essential for any functioning society, regardless of technological advancements.

Thus, traditional education combined with modern interdisciplinary education can do wonders and bring about a revolution in today’s technologically driven world. A balanced approach, leveraging the strengths of both the systems will lead to a skill based, comprehensive learning experience which will prepare the young generation for challenges of the modern world while upholding traditional values.

The writer is an Assistant Professor at Government College for Girls, Patiala