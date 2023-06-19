Crop area planning the key to MSP guarantee

Sher Singh Sangwan

Minimum support price

VARIOUS studies have documented that the implementation of the minimum support price (MSP) regime has played a vital role in increasing agricultural production, especially of wheat and rice, in the country. The regime is implemented through the procurement of wheat and rice by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and of oilseeds, pulses and coarse cereals by the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) under the Price Support Scheme (PSS). Some quantities of fruits and vegetables are procured through a market intervention scheme. The procurement by the FCI is regular and uncapped i.e. a farmer can sell any quantity, whereas procurement under the PSS has a cap of 25 quintals per farmer.

During a Central government-sponsored study of the PSS in eight states for six varieties of pulses and oilseeds, conducted by this author, it was revealed that almost all farmers were aware of the MSP in 2018. The farmers’ agitation in 2021 led to an assurance on the MSP by the Centre while repealing the three farm laws. The issue of legalising MSP is being raised repeatedly. The road blockades and dharnas in Haryana and Punjab over the payment of MSP for sunflower seeds or sugarcane underline the seriousness of the problem.

Excessive production?

The stock of wheat and rice — 580 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) — in May was reportedly about twice the buffer stock requirement of 308 MLT on May 9. It may be due to the regular procurement of these crops in Punjab and Haryana since the 1970s and the spread of procurement in other states such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan in the past decade. Moreover, the procurement by the FCI is without any cap for an individual farmer despite the recommendation of the Shanta Kumar Committee (2015) to limit purchases by the FCI as per the need. But, India is still dependent on imports for pulses to the extent of about 10 per cent of its annual requirement of 30 million tonnes. Similarly, India is importing about 60 per cent of its annual edible oil requirement of around 25 million tonnes.

Figures for the decade-long period from 2012-13 to 2022-23 show that rice, wheat, other cereals, pulses and oilseeds and sugarcane occupy about 80 per cent of the gross cropped area, whereas the rest is under vegetables, fruits, spices, green fodder etc. It is this 80 per cent area which has to be divided among various crops for a balanced production.

The acreage under paddy and wheat has been increasing steadily, with an unstable trend in pulses and oilseeds, while the area under sugarcane has remained almost constant. The production of paddy and wheat is increasing due to greater area and yield and of sugarcane due to higher yield in recent years. The area under coarse cereals is decreasing, even as 2023 is being celebrated as the International Year of Millets by the United Nations. Therefore, additional area for pulses and oilseeds has to come from rice and wheat. Both pulses and oilseeds have higher yield risks as their cultivation is mostly done in unirrigated areas. Their non-procurement at the MSP increases their price risk too. Therefore, at least the price risk has to be reduced by procurement at the MSP to attract more acreage under pulses and oilseeds.

Incentivising production

Acting on the recommendations in the 2016 report titled ‘Incentivising Pulses’ Production through Minimum Support Price and Related Policies’, the Union government stepped up the procurement of pulses during 2017 and 2018. It resulted in an allocation of more acreage under pulses, and consequently greater production. It reduced imports of pulses by about 50 per cent. But the import is again increasing after a slowdown in procurement.

Thankfully, the government has now removed the procurement ceiling for tur, urad and masur under PSS operations for 2023-24. The decision, in effect, assures procurement of these pulses from farmers at the MSP without any ceiling. A similar decision is required for oilseeds too, especially mustard, groundnut and sunflower. Assured price for pulses and oilseeds will certainly increase area under cultivation even in the irrigated regions of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. If the FCI can cap the procurement of wheat and paddy say up to four hectares per farmer, it will expedite mustard and tur production in these states. It just requires the registration of acreage by farmers under major crops well before the sowing season after the announcement of the MSP. Thus, the MSP can act as an instrumental variable for desired agri-products in the country. Moreover, a balanced production may synchronise the market price and support price, which may enable the government to guarantee the MSP, as desired by the farmers.

The author is a former professor, SBI chair, Centre for Research in Rural and Industrial Development (CRRID), Chandigarh