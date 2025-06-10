Dealing with acne in hot and humid weather

Acne breakouts are very common in summers as well as during the monsoons because of the hot and humid weather. The high humidity during this season can cause excess sebum production, leading to acne breakouts.

As humidity rises during the rainy season, the skin becomes oily and sticky, inviting dirt. Sweat, too, clogs skin pores, creating a greasy surface that will ultimately result in acne and breakouts.

Acne can happen at any age and not just during puberty. There are various types of acne. Infantile acne can affect a child of age less than one year. It can also affect the middle-aged adults and even the elderly when the sebaceous glands get overactive due to some reason.

Acne is caused when sebaceous ducts in the skin are clogged with sebum, a natural oily substance produced by sebaceous glands. When skin pores become clogged, the skin’s natural bacteria can cause inflammation and cause acne.

Those with acne-prone skin should maintain a balanced skin-care routine. In order to check or clean the oily skin, some people wash their face many times, sometimes scrubbing vigorously and/or using harsh astringents. However, washing face frequently and aggressively can worsen the acne. This can lead to red, irritated skin.

Acne is of various types. Milder acne can be managed easily by topical creams or medication but severe forms require specific treatment, as otherwise it can cause scars formation. Early treatment can check scar formation. Severe acne scars in some cases lead to permanent facial disfigurement.

Do’s and don’ts

It is best to wash your face twice or thrice a day with lukewarm water, a mild cleanser, in a gentle motion without scrubbing or using harsh abrasive products. Washing your face before bedtime is essential to clean it of makeup, dirt and sweat.

When acne lesions erupt, never squeeze it. Instead of opening a clogged pore, this can lead to further inflammation, making the acne worse and last longer. Picking or scratching at individual lesions can cause inflammation at the acne site and lead to long-term scarring.

Avoid wearing heavy make-up during hot weather. Opt for sweat-proof or water-proof products. Avoid too using too many products, and use only hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, fragrance-free skin

Also, when oiling your hair or using hair products avoid applying too much oil or gel on the front of the scalp as it tends to affect the sebaceous ducts on the forehead and can lead to an increase in breakouts over the forehead.

In case of an acne breakout, don't self-medicate or change your normal skin-care regimen without consulting a dermatologist. Because many skin problems may look similar to acne, so it is better to consult a specialist and get treatment accordingly.

Acne treatment is a systematic and specific process based on the type and grade of acne. In some cases, the treatment has to continue even after the skin clears to prevent recurrence.

Also, there is no overnight remedy as many products promise or claim. So stick to a good skin-care routine, an active, low-stress lifestyle and proper early treatment in case of an acne breakout.

— The writer is dermatologist, National Skin Hospital, Panchkula