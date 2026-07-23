Discover the joy of sharing with Chef Reetika Gill’s cherished family recipe of ‘Keri ki launji’

When your neighbour sends over freshly plucked ambi (raw mangoes), you know exactly what to do — make Keri ki Launji and share it back in the true spirit of community.

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A sweet-and-tangy preserve that is a cherished part of my Mataji’s culinary legacy. Simmered gently with simple ingredients, it strikes that perfect balance of khatta and meetha and tastes absolutely divine with hot paranthas.

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Keri Ki Launji

Ingredients

Raw mangoes, peeled and cut into slices 3½-4 cups

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Sugar (adjust to the acidity of the mangoes) 1½ cups

Vinegar 1/3 cup

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Fresh ginger, finely julienned ¼ cup

Fennel seeds 1 tbsp

Kalonji 1½ tsp

Whole dried red chillies 6

Rock salt 1½ tsp

Water 1 cup

Black pepper (crushed) 1 tsp

Garam masala ¼ tsp

Method

Combine the raw mango slices, sugar, vinegar, and rock salt in a heavy-bottomed pan. Allow the mixture to rest for 20-30 minutes so the sugar begins to dissolve and the mango releases its juices.

Place the pan over medium heat and bring the mixture to a gentle simmer. Stir occasionally until the sugar dissolves completely.

Add the fennel seeds, kalonji, whole dried red chillies, crushed black pepper, garam masala and julienned ginger. Continue cooking over low heat.

Simmer gently until the mango softens but still retains its shape and the syrup thickens to a light coating consistency. The ginger should remain visible and provide texture.

Taste and adjust the balance of sweetness, acidity, and salt. If a sharper profile is desired, add a small splash of vinegar towards the end of cooking.

Remove from the heat and allow the relish to cool completely. As it cools, the syrup will thicken further.

Transfer to sterilised glass jars and mature for 24 hours before serving to allow the flavours of the fennel, kalonji, ginger, and chilli to infuse fully.

— Chef Reetika Gill is Founder-Chef of Curry Singh Kitchen, Gurugram. She heads Gourmet Gill Catering, a luxury catering company which delivers bespoke culinary experiences worldwide