DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Features / Discover the joy of sharing with Chef Reetika Gill’s cherished family recipe of ‘Keri ki launji’

Discover the joy of sharing with Chef Reetika Gill’s cherished family recipe of ‘Keri ki launji’

A perfect balance of sweet and tangy, the preserve made from freshly plucked mangoes brings alive the true spirit of community

article_Author
Chef Reetika Gill
Updated At : 05:12 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Keri ki launji
Advertisement

When your neighbour sends over freshly plucked ambi (raw mangoes), you know exactly what to do — make Keri ki Launji and share it back in the true spirit of community.

Advertisement

A sweet-and-tangy preserve that is a cherished part of my Mataji’s culinary legacy. Simmered gently with simple ingredients, it strikes that perfect balance of khatta and meetha and tastes absolutely divine with hot paranthas.

Advertisement

Keri Ki Launji

Ingredients

Raw mangoes, peeled and cut into slices  3½-4 cups

Advertisement

Sugar (adjust to the acidity of the mangoes) 1½ cups

Vinegar 1/3 cup

Advertisement

Fresh ginger, finely julienned ¼ cup

Fennel seeds 1 tbsp

Kalonji 1½ tsp

Whole dried red chillies 6

Rock salt 1½ tsp

Water 1 cup

Black pepper (crushed) 1 tsp

Garam masala ¼ tsp

Method

Combine the raw mango slices, sugar, vinegar, and rock salt in a heavy-bottomed pan. Allow the mixture to rest for 20-30 minutes so the sugar begins to dissolve and the mango releases its juices.

Place the pan over medium heat and bring the mixture to a gentle simmer. Stir occasionally until the sugar dissolves completely.

Add the fennel seeds, kalonji, whole dried red chillies, crushed black pepper, garam masala and julienned ginger. Continue cooking over low heat.

Simmer gently until the mango softens but still retains its shape and the syrup thickens to a light coating consistency. The ginger should remain visible and provide texture.

Taste and adjust the balance of sweetness, acidity, and salt. If a sharper profile is desired, add a small splash of vinegar towards the end of cooking.

Remove from the heat and allow the relish to cool completely. As it cools, the syrup will thicken further.

Transfer to sterilised glass jars and mature for 24 hours before serving to allow the flavours of the fennel, kalonji, ginger, and chilli to infuse fully.

— Chef Reetika Gill is Founder-Chef of Curry Singh Kitchen, Gurugram. She heads Gourmet Gill Catering, a luxury catering company which delivers bespoke culinary experiences worldwide

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts