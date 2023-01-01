Education as a poll plank that pays

Shyam Menon

Educationist

The pragmatics of political or electoral marketing have over the decades shaped manifestoes and even influenced policies of most political parties and formations in India. While identity politics and vote banks have always had a subterranean presence (and periodically, an overt and explicit one) in political marketing strategies, issues related to existential problems and welfare have also remained in currency.

The post-liberalisation era saw increased levels of governmental abdication of social sectors, including education. It was as though the public policy commonsense had made a decisive neoliberal shift. However, this trend is changing, albeit slowly

If roti, kapda aur makan was the catch slogan in the electoral discourses of the 1970s, it was bijli, sadak, pani in the 1990s. Berozgari is increasingly an issue that is receiving traction in electoral campaigns in the past couple of decades. Along with that, school education has also now begun to dominate electoral debates. This is particularly so in states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh. In Kerala, even higher education is getting to be a major political and electoral issue.

The shifting trends in slogans reflect the moving target for political marketing. The primary target of electoral campaigns is often that demographic segment where the bulk of the population is located. As of now, about 52 per cent of India’s population constitutes the aspiring class or ‘Aspirers’ (with an annual household income of Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 5 lakh at 2020-21 prices), according to the recent ICE360 Survey (2021) of People Research on India’s Consumer Economy (PRICE). This is where the bulge or the ballooning in the demographic hosepipe is currently located.

If the population is stacked according to household income, three decades ago, the bulge was at the very bottom of the pile. The bulge has since moved up slowly to the level of ‘Aspirers’, who are out of destitution but are in an intense struggle to elbow their way up the social ladder and find entry into the middle class. The bulge in the demographic hosepipe is thus poised to move further upwards. More than half of the aspiring class is likely to graduate into the middle class in the next two decades. The middle class (with an annual household income of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 30 lakh at 2021-22 prices) that comprises about 31 per cent of India’s population, as of now, is likely to double by the time we celebrate the centenary of India’s Independence in 2047, thanks largely to this upward flux.

The gate to further upward mobility is governed by two factors: education and permanent job (pakki naukri). ‘Aspirers’ account for a majority in the 93 per cent (or thereabouts) of India’s workforce employed, at present, in the informal sectors. They are the ones who scaffold and support the core economy. They have had a ringside view of the most remarkable growth story of Indian economy in the post-liberalisation years. Yet, since they are not employed in the formal sectors, they can’t enter the core economy or be part of that growth story. They have witnessed the spectacle of prosperity from close quarters, vicariously and with a considerably intense sense of deprivation. This is the root of their angst, the cause of the fire in their belly.

There is one ferry they will need to take to cross over from the periphery to the core of the economy. This is a necessary, if not sufficient, condition to gain access to employment in organised sectors. The ferry is education. Not any which education, but education with acceptable quality. ‘Aspirers’ have learnt it the hard way that access to education without quality is no access at all.

It is the sense of being let down that alienates ‘Aspirers’ from the public school system and pushes them towards abdicating it, seduced by the glitz of the schooling offered by private providers. Over the decades, particularly since the 1990s, this has led to a major exodus from the government school system to the private ones, predominantly, but not entirely, in the urban and the peri-urban areas.

Movement from the public to the private school system comes at a huge price for the ‘Aspirers’. Research has shown that moving children from public to private schooling results in an increase of about 60 per cent above the average household education expenditure, which is often met by reduction of expenditure even on food and healthcare.

However, ‘Aspirers’ soon discover that things are not hunky-dory in private schools. The private system is a highly differentiated and diverse one, extremely uneven in quality, and the kind of private schools that they get to access remain wanting in quality. They feel short-changed.

Political parties have in the recent decades realised that quality in school education is an issue on which they can find resonance with this large segment of the population — the aspiring class. Just as in the case of health, in school education too, if there is a consistent and sincere effort at bringing about a qualitative transformation, this can lead to a reverse exodus from private to public systems. States like Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh, and more recently Delhi, have demonstrated that it is possible to transform the popular image of the public school system by deploying greater resources in it and majorly investing in the continuing professional development of teachers. This has resulted in tangible electoral gains for those political formations which have pursued a clear and consistent policy to reform school education.

Political parties across the spectrum have for decades been reluctant to enhance investments in education. The post-liberalisation era saw increased levels of governmental abdication of social sectors, including education. It was as though the public policy commonsense had made a decisive neoliberal shift. However, this trend is changing, albeit slowly. The pragmatics of electoral marketing seem to be prompting political parties to put on the façade of welfarism. In this context, accomplishments in terms of enhancing the quality of public school education and further concrete plans for structural reforms in it are being increasingly projected by several political parties as part of their Unique Selling Proposition.

Even as a marketing strategy, it holds the possibility of a virtuous cycle. The greater the investment in public school education, the more discerning and informed the citizenry is likely to be. Besides, higher levels of educational accomplishments will lead to an enhanced rate of economic growth. A discerning electorate is more likely to force political discourses to jettison attempts at social engineering based on false consciousness and shift the focus to real issues of social cohesion, well-being and prosperity.