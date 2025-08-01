Excessive salt consumption is dangerous for health

The Union Health Ministry last month issued an advisory to display oil and sugar boards in various government institutions and other workplaces. The advisory said it was an initiative to promote healthier dietary habits among Indians and these boards would display information about hidden fats and excess sugar in various food products. Cafeterias and canteens would also provide healthier food options like fruits and vegetables and limit availability of sugary drinks and high-fat snacks.

Because of the emphasis on sugar and oil, an equally ‘dangerous’ ingredient escaped attention — salt.

While the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends consumption of less than 5-6 gram of salt per day (around 1 tsp), recent studies by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) say urban Indians consume around 9.2 gram of salt daily. Even rural areas see an average consumption of 5.6 gram.

According to experts, a large part of this consumption comes from home-cooked food and additional table salt. Traditional dietary items such as pickles, papads, chutneys, buttermilk, etc contribute to this daily excessive consumption. The rest comes from restaurant or takeaway meals, street food and packaged products, including snacks and ready-to-eat items.

Excessive salt consumption raises the risk of hypertension, increasing the likelihood of heart disease, stroke and kidney disorders. Around 175,000 deaths annually in India are attributed to high intake of salt, majorly because of its role in aggravating hypertension.

Experts advise various ways and means to keep the salt intake to levels recommended by the WHO. They also stress the need for a greater awareness, including reading food labels to check about the salt content as well hidden salt sources in various foods. Here are some tips to reduce your daily salt intake:

Decrease the amount of salt gradually in your meals.

Avoid adding the table salt.

Those diagnosed with high blood pressure or having a family history of hypertension should switch over to low-sodium salt.

Enhance the flavour by using spices, herbs, lemon juice etc, particularly in salads and chutneys.

Limit intake of pickles and papad.

Avoid processed food, prefer fresh ingredients while cooking.

If using canned ingredients, rinse thoroughly as most foods are packed in brine or saline water.

Be aware of the hidden salt sources. Cookies, biscuits, cakes and even breads contain sodium.

Most packaged foods and baked goods contain high-sodium ingredients like baking soda, baking powder, and MSG.

Totally avoid chips, various namkeens and savoury snacks, including commercially packed peanuts. Even a small packet contains excessive amount of salt. Opt for fresh and/or home-made snacks.

Packaged sauces and salad dressings contain a high amount of salt. Opt for home-made condiments or use simple dressings like lemon juice, vinegar, etc.

Different types of salts like pink salt, rock salt and sea salt contain sodium levels similar to regular white salt.

Awareness and smart choices remain the key to limit your salt intake.