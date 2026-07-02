Experiencing the FIFA World Cup up close

Attending a FIFA World Cup match is like joining one vast party, efficiently organised. I recently had the chance to witness Spain vs Saudi Arabia match (June 21) at Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta.

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The stadium is easily accessible via Atlanta’s metro system. Additional carriages had been added to the trains to cope with the surge in passengers. Security personnel were stationed on the platforms at stations closer to the stadium, ensuring passengers could disembark before fresh waves of supporters boarded. The trains were crowded but never uncomfortably packed. A security guard said this was the largest amount of foot traffic he had seen for a sporting event. Their primary concern was managing the risk of a riot.

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Inside Atlanta's World Cup arena

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The Alanta Stadium is a massive structure, to seat 75,000. It hosts NFL games, the United States’ professional football league — the MLS, as well as concerts. It will see eight World Cup’s matches, including a semi-final. Perhaps its most notable aspect is a retractable roof, which can protect spectators and the pitch from inclement weather. It was sunny when the match got going but the roof was closed and the entire stadium was air conditioned, which made for a very comfortable spectator experience.

Despite the crowds, there was no wait to have one’s ticket scanned on entry. A fan zone featured food stalls, drinks, merchandise and photo opportunities. Armed security was stationed everywhere with imposing guns.

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The stadium inside carried something of the atmosphere that gladiatorial arenas must once have possessed. The pitch appears enormous in real life; so vast that the players can seem surprisingly small from the stands.

The cost and celebration of attendance

Tickets for this group stage match cost $331 during the Visa pre-sale. However, on the game day, even seats in farthest sections of the stadium were selling for $1000. The match had slightly higher stakes since Spain had failed to beat Cape Verde in their previous match.

If one is spending that kind of money, one is definitely going to make the most of it. The atmosphere in the stands reflected this. Fans had come to have fun and the overall mood was one of celebration. Most appeared to be local residents or domestic travellers who had adopted Spain as their team for the day. A Peruvian family beside me lived in Atlanta. The father explained that his mother was from Spain and the family chattered and cheered in Spanish.

While waiting for the train after the game, I spoke with some young Saudi Arabia fans. A few of them lived locally, while the others were Saudi international students studying in Houston. They had got free tickets to the game through a fan union. Apart from the empty private box suites in the stadium, the stadium was mostly full — match attendance was 68,239.

Watching great athletes play live

The speed of the game was perhaps the most impressive aspect of the live experience. Television does not fully convey how quickly players cover ground or how rapidly possession shifts from one end of the field to the other. The live experience also felt pure and focused because there was no advertising, and replays were delayed, presumably to avoid crowds getting worked up.

Lamine Yamal, the right winger and global star who plays for Barcelona in La Liga, had been hampered by a hamstring injury before the start of this World Cup. It seemed unlikely that he would make an appearance in the opening games, but he came on during the Spain vs Cape Verde match. Yet, even his presence could not affect Cape Verde’s defence. He, however, satisfied fans by scoring a goal in the 10th minute of the game, setting the stage for a dominant victory.

Seeing how quickly and unexpectedly he cut in from the edge to take a shot made one appreciate the tactical mastery. He looked tiny as he slid on the grass to celebrate. The crowds roared as he gestured the number 304, which represent the last digits of the postal code of his childhood neighbourhood in Spain.

Each time the Saudis got the ball at the edge of the Spanish defence and tried to move forward with it, the Spaniards attacked. It was intimidating to watch a hoard of Spanish players bear down on a single Saudi player, leaving him absolutely no room.

Spain’s Mikel Oyarzabal scored two more before even the first hydration break. During half time, a Saudi supporter who had travelled from Saudi Arabia wandered around looking morose. "Not good today," he repeated with a shake of his head.

An unfortunate deflection off Saudi Arabia’s Hassan Tambakti created an own goal early in the second half.

The crowd's reactions were immediate and unfiltered. They roared at moments of brilliance, groaned at mistakes, and booed decisions they disliked. Equally striking was the sight of thousands of supporters wearing Yamal's number despite having no personal connection to Spain. For an 18-year-old player, it must be extraordinary to see a stadium full of strangers displaying his name and number on his nation’s jersey.

Beyond that, there didn’t seem much pressure to wear an appropriate jersey. Mexicans had turned out in their green colours to root for Spain. Others wore the USA jersey or even one for British player, Marcus Rashford. Formula One jerseys were also spotted. Casual spectators turned out in regular everyday wear.

With Spain comfortably in the lead and no doubt left about the game’s outcome, fans could relax and enjoy the occasion. Stadium employees happily obliged when asked to take photos of fans.

A couple of energetic young men tried hard to get a crowd wave going. Early attempts fizzled out a few stands away, prompting good-natured boos from one section at another. Eventually, an attempt at a wave going in the other direction found more success with enthusiastic Spanish supporters and travelled two-thirds of the way around the stadium before dying abruptly in the green Saudi fan section.

It is said that one attends a live game for the experience but must watch it on television to actually see it. Watching the replay on television later that evening offered close-up camera angles, multiple replays, and a clearer understanding of tactical details.

Yet, there is something special about watching elite athletes play live, surrounded by hundreds of thousands of fans sharing the same experience.

The closing score was 4-0. It was sad to see the Saudis slowly wilting as the game went on, particularly on the field. But Saudi fans kept their energy going with chants, dances, and celebrations. They did not seem particularly bereft after exiting the stadium. The experience of attending the FIFA World Cup 2026 was reason enough for good cheer.

The business of consumerism

What stood out at the event was the extent of consumerism. Plastic bottles of water were bought and discarded in abundance. Spectators were not permitted to bring handbags or small bags into the stadium unless they were transparent. Most attendees seemed aware of this rule and arrived carrying handbags made of clear plastic, specifically purchased for stadium events.

The environmental implications are difficult to ignore, when multiplied across multiple venues and sporting events each year.

The queue for FIFA official store grew quickly after the game. Inside it, the scale of spending was striking. Scarves cost $40 and caps ranged from $25-50. Host city jerseys are priced at $375, making it more expensive than the pre-sale ticket price to attend the game. People spent freely. Combined with ticket sales, food, beverages, and stadium concessions, it is impossible not to appreciate the enormous commercial machinery that accompanies a World Cup.

During the entire experience, controversies about political symbolism, visa disputes, team travel bans and so on receded into the background. For most people there, simply being part of the FIFA World Cup was reason enough to leave smiling.

After this game, Spain went on to beat Uruguay and made it through to face Austria in the knockout round. With heavyweight teams like Germany and the Netherlands getting unexpectedly knocked out by Paraguay and Morocco respectively, this World Cup has already delivered its share of surprises.