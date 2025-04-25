Explore, Innovate, Transform

Science plays a defining role in human progress. From the recent success of India’s Chandrayaan-3 mission to breakthroughs in biotechnology, renewable energy, and artificial intelligence, science continues to shape how we live, work, and think. It’s not just about discoveries in the lab anymore — it’s about building practical solutions to real-world problems, often through the collaboration of multiple fields.

As industry and research evolve, science education has kept pace. It is not confined to traditional routes like medicine and engineering. Instead, students today can choose from various exciting and meaningful programmes that blend research, innovation, data, and design thinking. Whether you’re interested in pure sciences or interdisciplinary studies, the opportunities are vast and growing.

Why Science Still Matters

Advertisement

Inter-disciplinary Studies vs Pure Sciences

When choosing a course after Class XII, many students wonder whether to opt for a traditional subject like physics, chemistry or biology — or explore a newer, more integrated field. The answer depends mainly on your interests and career goals.

Pure Sciences such as — physics, chemistry and biology — focus on fundamental laws and theories. These subjects are ideal if you’re drawn to in-depth knowledge and want to pursue careers in research, academia, or scientific services. You will build strong analytical and experimental skills, laying the groundwork for specialised postgraduate study.

Inter-disciplinary courses, on the other hand, combine different domains to solve complex challenges. For instance, bioinformatics merges biology with computer science to analyse genetic data and develop personalised medicines. These courses are perfect for students curious about how science can be applied in diverse settings-whether in climate change policy, AI in healthcare, or technology-driven farming.

More and more students are now leaning towards programmes that allow flexibility and real-world application. Inter-disciplinary study opens doors across sectors and builds adaptability — an essential skill in a fast-changing world

Integrated and dual degree courses

Advertisement

Integrated BS-MS: Some institutions offer a five-year integrated BS-MS programme, where students begin with a broad curriculum encompassing all core disciplines (e.g., biology, chemistry, mathematics, physics) and then specialise in one or two areas in later semesters.

B.Pharm + M.Pharm: This dual degree course combines undergraduate and graduate courses in Pharmacy. It covers pharmaceutical science, clinical pharmacy and drug formulation.

At its core, science is about understanding how the world works. It helps us ask questions, collect evidence, and analyse information logically. In an era of misinformation and rapid change, these skills are more relevant than ever.

Science careers are also expanding beyond the lab or classroom. Fields like data science, health informatics, climate studies, and genetic engineering are creating jobs that didn’t exist a decade ago. According to the Press Information Bureau, India’s bioeconomy is projected to grow to $150 billion by 2025, up from over $100 billion in 2022. Also, industries like food technology, environmental science, and agri-tech are growing rapidly.

As industries shift toward automation, sustainability, and precision technologies, the demand for scientifically skilled professionals is expected to increase.

Future-Ready Courses

to Consider

Here are some promising science courses students can pursue after Class XII, each offering a different way to explore, innovate, and contribute meaningfully.

BSc (Hons): Physics, chemistry, biology, botany, zoology.

This classic pathway allows deep exploration of core scientific subjects. Whether you choose physics, chemistry, biology, botany, or zoology, you’ll engage with rigorous coursework and practical lab sessions. These courses are ideal for students aiming for careers in teaching, research, scientific writing, or civil services. Institutions like Panjab University continue to offer strong support for specialisations in these fields.

BSc Agriculture: A future-forward course that looks at farming through the lens of science and sustainability. Students learn about soil science, plant breeding, pest control, and modern technologies like drones and sensors in agriculture. The programme is ideal for those interested in food security, climate-resilient farming, or working with agri-tech startups and government bodies.

BPharma: Pharmacists play a significant role in the healthcare industry by delving into research and drug discovery. Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm), is a four-year undergraduate degree course. To get admission, students have to clear national-level entrance exam Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT). After the completion of this degree, one can practice as a pharmacist and work in a range of industries related to the prescription, manufacture and provision of medicines.

BSc Microbiology: Dive into the world of microorganisms-bacteria, viruses, fungi-and understand their impact on health, environment, and industry. With a strong lab component, this course is a great fit for students aiming for careers in diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, disease control, or food safety.

BSc Food Technology: Ever wondered how your snacks stay fresh or why packaged food lasts long without preservatives? This course explores the science behind food processing, preservation, and innovation. Students can work in quality assurance, food R&D, or packaging design. The food tech industry offers opportunities in both government labs and private companies, especially as demand for safe, nutritious food grows.

BSc Biotechnology: An interdisciplinary course that brings together biology, chemistry, and technology. From developing vaccines to cleaning up oil spills through bio-remediation, biotechnology plays a role in solving critical issues. Students can work in healthcare, agriculture, or research. It's also a good stepping stone to careers in genomics, molecular biology, and regenerative medicine.

BSc (Hons) Nutrition and Dietetics: This course focuses on how diet and lifestyle affect the human body. Students study nutrition science, clinical dietetics, food quality, and AI-based fitness monitoring. Ideal for those who want to work as dietitians, wellness experts, health coaches, or researchers. With rising awareness about preventive healthcare, this field is gaining significant traction.

BTech Biotechnology: For those who enjoy the practical side of science, this course combines biology with engineering. Topics include bioprocessing, genetic modification, and biomaterial design. Students can work in pharmaceutical manufacturing, process engineering, or medical device development. It's ideal for learners who want a hands-on approach to biological systems and industrial applications.

BTech Bioinformatics: This course bridges biology, computer science, and data analysis. Students learn to decode genomes, model disease pathways, and develop digital tools for drug discovery. With its focus on data, coding, and computation, this programme is highly suited to students interested in both science and technology. Graduates can pursue roles in pharma R&D, data science, or precision medicine.

Think Global, Stay Grounded

While there’s a strong demand for science graduates in India, there are also growing opportunities abroad. Many universities offer pathways for international research internships, joint degrees, or PhD programmes.

If you want to work globally, start early by gaining research experience, publishing papers, and improving your academic communication skills. Collaborations with international institutions can add valuable global exposure.

The writer is Dean of Science,

Shoolini University, Solan

So, What's the Right Course for You?

The right science course isn’t about fitting into a standard mould but discovering where your passion meets purpose. Science is far more than textbook knowledge; it’s about answering questions that challenge the status quo and spark innovations that shape our world.

As you explore your options, look for universities that offer hands-on learning, strong lab infrastructure, internship opportunities, and exposure to real-world research. These experiences make a real difference in your scientific journey.

Skills such as coding (Python, R), data analysis, scientific writing, and effective communication can also enhance your career prospects across domains-from research to tech-driven industries.

Many universities today also offer international collaborations, research fellowships, and dual degree pathways, giving students a global edge. Look for places that value curiosity, experimentation, and innovation-not just exam scores.

As you decide on your path, find out what fascinates you. Is it the thrill of cracking code in tech or the quest to unlock mysteries in a lab? Reflect on what drives your curiosity and match it with a career that promises personal fulfilment and a chance to make a real impact.

Whether you dream of building sustainable solutions, advancing healthcare, or designing the next big scientific breakthrough-science offers you the tools to get there.

Create your path by exploring, questioning, and connecting.

Region’s best

IISER, Mohali

Estd: 2007 | Website: https://www.iisermohali.ac.in/

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF)

ranked it 49 in research and 64 overall in India in 2024.

Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni

Estd: 1985 | Website: https://www.yspuniversity.ac.in/

Courses: BSc (Hons.) Horticulture and BSc (Hons.) Forestry degree.

Shoolini University, Solan

Estd: 2009 | Website: shooliniuniversity.com

India’s No.1 Private University (QS & Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025). Ranks among India’s top patent filers. Accredited with A+ NAAC and recognised by UGC, BCI, and PCI.

University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences

Panjab University, Chandigarh

Estd.: 1944 Website: pharma.puchd.ac.in

Premier institute of pharmaceutical education and research

ranked 7th in NIRF 2024 in pharmacy colleges

Chitkara College of Pharmacy, Chandigarh

Estd: 2005 | Website: www.chitkara.edu.in/pharmacy

Chitkara College of Pharmacy (CCP) is a premier institution in pharmaceutical education and research ranked 19th in NIRF 2024. It offers comprehensive bachelor’s, master’s, and Doctoral programmes.

ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal

Estd: 1923 | Website: http://ndri.res.in/

University Institute of Sciences, Chandigarh University

Estd: 2018 | NAAC Rank: A+ | Website: www.cuchd.in

MCM DAV College for Women, Chandigarh

Estd: 1968 | Website: https://mcmdavcwchd.edu.in/

Multani Mal Modi College, Patiala

Estd: 1966 | Website: http://www.modicollege.com

Govt. Mohindra College, Patiala

Estd: 1875 | Website: www.govtmohindracollege.in

Pt Neki Ram Sharma Government College, Rohtak

Estd: 1924 | Website: www.nrs.com

(Based on inputs from The Tribune sources)

2024 NIRF Top institutes

1Indian Institute Of Technology,

Madras

2Indian Institute of Science,

Bengaluru

3Indian Institute of Technology,

Bombay

Biotechnology

1Indian Institute Of Technology,

new Delhi

2Indian Institute of Technology,

Kharagpur

3Indian Institute of Technology,

Roorkee

Agriculture & Allied Sectors

1Indian Agricultural Research

Institute, new Delhi

2ICAR- National Dairy Research

Institute, Karnal

3Punjab Agricultural University,

Ludhiana

Pharmacy

1Jamia Hamdard,

new Delhi

2National Institute of Pharmaceutical

Education and Research, Hyderabad