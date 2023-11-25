Health: My life with sweetess!

Bhaavna Arora

I count myself as a successful author, academician and influencer. But more than that, I’m a celebrated diabetic. That’s because I have been living with type-1 diabetes for more than 25 years. I was 13 when my mother found a huge bag of chocolate wrappers in my room. There must have been more than 200 of them.

She was concerned, not because I was spending all my pocket money on chocolates, but because I was eating them all by myself.

She immediately called our family doctor. “Do you have a history of diabetes in your family?” the doctor asked.

“Diabetes? No! No!” My mother exclaimed. “Ma’am, please get her sugars checked. It’s abnormal for a child to eat so many chocolates in a month and not gain weight. I saw her recently and she looked skinny,” the doctor said.

My mother was defensive. “She has been swimming a lot.” She spoke to my father and he completely ignored it. “What nonsense! How can a 13-year-old child have diabetes?”

My mother had only found out about chocolates, but I hadn’t told her about the other symptoms. I played basketball. I was a swimmer and played cricket for my school team. I had begun to feel very thirsty after eating and playing. I would finish 2 litres of water in one go. And then urinate frequently.

The urination was getting worse by the day, but I was quite ashamed of telling my parents. Excessive thirst and frequent urination are among the first symptoms of diabetes, any type.

One day, I urinated in my pants and with that began my tests and diagnosis. The urine sugar was ‘red reduction’ and fasting blood sugar was 290 (against the normal 100 or less).

When I went to give my blood sample for post prandial blood sugar (PPBS), the lab technician couldn’t believe it was a teenager’s sample. In the 1990s, awareness about type 1 diabetes was very low. I was immediately put on injectible insulin — the only treatment available. I started with pig insulin, moved on to human insulin and then to insulin pens. Today, I’m on the most advanced treatment through an automatic insulin pump. I’ve seen how technology can help revolutionise medical treatments.

Though quite supportive, my parents didn’t have much knowledge about diabetes. All they knew was that a person with diabetes dies early and should completely avoid sugar. After more than 25 years as a diabetic, I can vouch that both the statements are wrong.

My mother was given a diet chart by the doctors. It was not tailor-made for a diabetic but had the usual meal plan for any patient. It included one fruit a day. But I loved fruits. I hated the restrictions and still do. Banana, cheeku, grapes and many other favourites were not on the list as they spiked sugar. No one told my mother that the sugar spike caused by fruits is far less dangerous than the spike caused by bread, fried food and junk.

After my quota of one fruit would be over, she would give me a sandwich for a snack. I wanted more fruits, but my mother would stick to that diet chart given to her as a means to save her daughter’s life. The sandwiches, biscuits, cookies, etc, would make me uneasy after a while. Fruits didn’t.

My mother could not figure out what was she doing wrong even after following all the instructions. I now know that it was bread and biscuits. Fruits would have been less dangerous. Even now, fruits and salads make a major part of my diet.

My mother started locking the fridge and kitchen cupboards. That made me rebel and I would steal and eat anything sweet. Of course, my condition worsened and I had to be admitted to hospital. It wasn’t a happy place. I was in Class XII and had to prepare for my boards from the hospital.

More than locking the fridge and cupboards, I needed counselling. But my parents needed counselling more.

In school and college, I couldn’t eat with my friends because they would share and I would end up eating things I wasn’t supposed to. When nothing worked, my mother started using reverse psychology. “Your friends will do better because you’ll waste your time in hospitals.” In a strange way, it worked. I was a sucker for attention, not sympathy, even with diabetes. I worked harder than my classmates, because giving up wasn’t an option.

People around me were instructed to give me glucose if I ever fainted due to hypoglycaemia (very low sugar levels). Fortunately, that happened only once when I slipped into a diabetic coma for a few minutes. That day, fear was instilled in me. But I then became more careful. I was just 16 when I had touched death and returned.

Life is not easy as a diabetic, that too type-1. The injection once hit a vein (perhaps it was an artery) and caused internal bleeding. I had to be rushed to hospital. Even after enough training and practice, there are times that I still puncture a vein or an artery. Insulin injections, hypoglycaemia, insulin titration, diet, blood sugars, insulin resistance and exercise, all these terms have become my life now.

A person with diabetes can’t do without exercise. Any medicine is ineffective if not coupled with a workout. I do horse riding, swimming, yoga, weightlifting, resistance exercise and HIIT (high-intensity interval training). As I’m growing, so is my knowledge about diabetes and it is not literal but applied.

I’m appalled by ignorance of some experts and their approach of treating everyone generally, ignoring the individual requisites. A lot needs to be spoken about diet and food, more than the medicines and insulin. Diet is not about avoiding carbs, sugar and fried food. I believe diet should be more inclusive than exclusive. If we are asked to exclude some foods, what can we replace these with? That question needs a well-rounded approach.

I have also been following Ayurveda. I firmly believe that neem, ash gourd and karela juices, turmeric, methi seeds or jamun powder may not bring the sugar levels down, but will help kill parasites in the gut, stop cravings and make you eat right and boost energy and immune system.

Anyone living with diabetes for long will try alternative medicine approaches. In the end, whatever works for you, follow that diligently.