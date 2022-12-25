In memoriam

Charanjit Singh

February 3, 1931 — January 27, 2022

When Charanjit Singh was named the captain of the Indian team for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, he was tasked with the responsibility of regaining India’s lost glory. Four years ago, the six-time defending champions had lost their crown to arch-rivals Pakistan, losing 0-1 in the final. Charanjit had been part of the silver-winning team. And when India again faced Pakistan in the 1964 final, Charanjit was determined to right the wrong. He proved himself to be a strong leader as he calmed his players’ nerves during an intense final and guided India to a famous 1-0 win. The hockey legend, who hailed from Mairi village in Una district, had a passion for the sport since his early years in Lahore before Independence. After a successful career, which also included an Asian Games silver, he became the Director Sports in HP University, before settling in Una after retirement.

Varinder Singh

May 16, 1947 — June 28, 2022

World Cup winner and Olympics medallist Varinder Singh was known for his versatility and efficiency on the hockey field and his gentle nature off it. Considered one of the best players in the right-half position, he was an India team regular in the 1970s. He was part of the side that won the historic gold medal at the 1975 World Cup. It has remained India’s only triumph at the World Cup. He also won a World Cup silver medal at the 1973 edition, an Olympics bronze medal in 1972, and two Asian Games silver medals, in 1974 and 1978. Varinder, who belonged to Dhannowali village near Jalandhar, started getting noticed at the college level. He went on to join the Railways and started earning his name as a right-half. After retiring, Varinder coached the Punjab and Sind Bank team for many years, before shifting his attention to the grassroots.

Hari Chand

April 1, 1953 — June 13, 2022

Despite being a long-distance runner, Hari Chand set the track ablaze with his sprint finishes in the 1970s. Chand reached the pinnacle of his brilliant career at the 1978 Asian Games in Bangkok, winning gold medals in the 5,000 metres and 10,000 metres. Known for his jovial and carefree nature, Chand started achieving success in sports while still in school at his village, Ghorewaha, in Hoshiarpur district. While his father had wanted Chand to become a wrestler, he pursued his passion for running. He burst onto the national scene in 1970. Despite being short in stature, Chand impressed all with his extraordinary endurance and speed. Running barefoot, Chand set the 10,000m national record at the 1976 Montreal Olympic Games. His record stood for 32 years.

Praveen Kumar Sobti

December 6, 1947 — February 7, 2022

Famous for his portrayal of Bheem in the television adaptation of the epic Mahabharata in the late 1980s, Praveen Kumar Sobti was also one of India’s greatest athletes. In a career spanning almost two decades, he won numerous medals in discus and hammer throw. From humble beginnings at Sarhali Kalan village near Amritsar, where he would train with makeshift equipment, Praveen shook the world with an eye-catching silver medal at the 1966 Commonwealth Games. Incidentally, he was the second Indian after Milkha Singh to get to the podium at the CWG. He also won four medals at the Asian Games, including two gold medals. He was perhaps the first Indian athlete to get foreign help in terms of a coach. In his later years, Praveen campaigned for the enhancement of the pension of retired sportspersons.

Shane Warne

September 13, 1969 — March 4, 2022

Shane Warne was not only one of the greatest cricketers ever to play the game, he can also probably be credited with saving the art of spin bowling in a sport that had become dominated by relentless pace. His extraordinary figures tell the first half of the story and the proliferation of leg-spin bowlers, at the sharp end of the attack in almost every form of the game now, shows the other. Of his 708 Test wickets, none would or could have made more impact than his first Ashes wicket, the ‘ball of the century’ that pitched outside leg stump and took off to shatter England batsman Mike Gatting’s off peg in the 1993 series. Never before had a new talent blasted onto the scene in such a devastating style. Warne went on to become part of an all-conquering Australia side. His repeatable action meant he could bowl marathon spells and such was his accuracy that he was also parsimonious in giving away runs.