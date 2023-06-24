In the heat of the moment

HEAT stroke is a very severe illness caused by high temperature wherein the body heats up (106° F) and cannot cool down through sweating because of the loss of body water due to dehydration. It poses an immediate medical emergency and can cause death if the treatment is delayed or not provided. However, it is preventable.

The problems may range from mild to severe, depending upon the duration and intensity of exposure. Higher heat exposure may lead to heat exhaustion and heat strokes.

Who’s at risk

The elderly, infants, toddlers, bed-bound persons, labourers, day vendors, rickshaw or taxi drivers, athletes and pregnant women.

Exposure to heatwave can cause problems for people with cardiovascular issues and hypertension, making them susceptible to hemodynamic instability (unstable blood pressure that causes inadequate blood flow and abnormal heart rate). It may lead to hospitalisation.

Heart disease patients are also at risk of electrolyte disturbances that can lead to rhythm disorders. Heat strokes can also result in acute respiratory distress syndrome. People with asthma and respiratory issues can have breathing trouble due to humidity.

Renal disorder patients can face electrolyte imbalance due to dehydration and excessive sweating, affecting renal functions.

Pre-existing mental health issues also worsen during heatwaves.

Heatwaves lead to a general decrease in energy levels and reduce efficiency.

The symptoms

Loss of consciousness or drowsiness

Hot or red skin with lots of sweating

High body temperature — 104° to 106 ° F

Fast or rapid breathing and pulse rate z Severe headache z Nausea or vomiting z Confusion or disorientation

Seizures heat exhaustion leaves the skin cold and clammy due to excessive sweating and the person complains of muscle cramps and fatigue

What you can do

Keep a watch on high-risk individuals

Take frequent breaks from exposure

If you identify anyone with the signs and symptoms, call for medical help

Move the person indoors and provide him/her with water and electrolytes solutions, if conscious

Undress from head, trunk and body extremities to cool down

Spray water or direct air

Keep patient lying down, limbs elevated

Apply wet cloth in armpits, head, leg, ankles and on thighs

Prof Sanjay Jain, Head, Department of Internal Medicine, PGIMER