Inspiring run

BY the time he turned 100, Fauja Singh held several world records in long-distance running, had become a global icon, and appeared alongside football legend David Beckham and boxing great Muhammad Ali in an Adidas advertisement. In 2010, he even replaced Beckham as Adidas’ new poster boy. He was one of the most celebrated Sikhs in the United Kingdom, his adopted homeland. Back home in India, his story was known and admired across the country.

Our first interaction was a few days before his 100th birthday. It was a telephonic interview, and Fauja Singh obliged in the most generous manner. The first meeting in person happened during the 2013 Mumbai Marathon, where he was the celebrity guest. He was accompanied by his coach, Harmander Singh — who had transformed Fauja Singh from a commoner into the world’s oldest marathoner.

I met him several times, including at his native village, Beas Pind in Jalandhar. Our last interaction was a month and a half before he breathed his last on July 14. Even in his last days, he was doing what he loved most — walking miles in and around his village.

He knew that running had brought him fame, yet without any hesitation, as always, he gave full credit to Harmander Singh. “Had I not met him, I wouldn’t have been the Fauja Singh you know,” he said. Global recognition changed little; he remained simple, unassuming.

He never knew his exact running achievements, nor the time he clocked to become the world’s oldest marathoner. But what made him feel truly proud of his journey was having met Queen Elizabeth “three times”.

For him, the most meaningful contribution he made to running was earning the right to wear his turban during the 2000 London Marathon. “Event officials told me that Sikh runners were only permitted to wear a patka (head wrap). I refused to run without my turban. People were saying, ‘Fauja ne pagri manzoor karva lai’ (Fauja got the turban approved), but I always say it was Babaji (the Almighty) who got it approved,” he would say.

Somehow, our interaction stretched to over 90 minutes. Considering his age, the family wanted me to wrap up. But Fauja Singh, true to his nature, said he was enjoying the conversation and that I could continue. We concluded the meeting by sharing alsi (flaxseeds) pinnis — the “secret” to his longevity.

A British passport holder, Fauja Singh had hoped to travel to London later this year to meet his family and coach. “I am in the last leg of my life, so nothing is certain,” he said. One thing is — Fauja Singh’s lasting iconic status.

— The writer is a sports journalist