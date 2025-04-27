Intense faith in plants

People interact with plants in multifarious, and often intense, ways. Broadly, such interactions fall into two categories: material and cultural. The material interactions pertain to using plants for food, fibre, dyes, timber and other articles of day-to-day life. Additionally, plants provide several environmental services, without which life as we know it would be impossible on Earth. Cultural interactions involve using plants in faith and religion, fine arts, literature, music, etc, mostly for spiritual, intellectual or aesthetic purposes (and not necessarily utilitarian). One branch — the scientific study of plants, plant products and plant associations (e.g. forests, groves) linked to faith and traditions — forms the subject of divine botany. The origins of this complex relationship between plants and people are lost in the mists of antiquity, but they are probably as old as human beings themselves. Evidence of such ancient relationships can be found in the scriptures of all faiths and artefacts recovered from archaeological sites. In India, plant worship is an integral part of religion among Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, and Sikhs. Bible and Koran have several references to plants.

A new book authored by Vasudha Rai, a beauty and wellness expert, explores the mysticism, science, recipes and rituals around some 50 plant species that are used in worship. In it, you will find frankincense and myrrh, sandalwood and agarwood, cinnamon and clove, saffron and camphor, jujube and coconut, neem and amla, shami and bael, rudraksha and tulsi, durva and darbha, and many others. Organised into three parts — ‘Seek’, ‘Surrender’ and ‘Sanctify’ — the narrative is crisp and engaging.

‘Seek’ assembles plants that are usually chosen by seekers to find a connection with the universe. For example, burning guggul or frankincense, consuming cannabis or datura, are believed to open portals to the divine. ‘Surrender’ has flowers, fruits and other plant parts offered to the divine in an act of surrender, thereby opening the mind to the acts of god. The list here includes fragrant flowers such as jasmine and parijata, fruits such as banana and mango, and the leaves of betel vine. Finally, the ‘Sanctify’ section features plants used to sanctify spaces. Such plants are believed to enhance the energy and purify the area around them. Examples include tulsi, palash, chinar, banyan and peepal.

For each, there are interesting background stories on myths, traditions and folklore. Recipes and rituals associated with them are given, besides summaries of scientific studies (where applicable). Vasudha brings her considerable knowledge and skill on beauty and wellness to bear in writing the book. Nevertheless, some sentences under the recipes section would surely make scientists balk. Consider this: “Add the powdered resins to the warm water and mix it anticlockwise (p. 14, italics mine).” One is left to wonder if the outcome would be different were the mixing to be done clockwise and, if so, how? Undoubtedly, Ayurveda and other traditional medicinal practices have great value and date back thousands of years, but many of the therapeutic claims await validation by mainstream modern medicine. Does this affect the merit of the book? Of course, not. However, an index at the end of the book would have greatly added to the value.

To me, the most outstanding takeaway from the book is its sincere call to appreciate and protect our plant wealth that has served us well. Vasudha has endeavoured to make her readers fall in love with plants. The book reminds us that humans should live in harmony with nature and that plants around us are a form of divinity and should be treated as such. Our scriptures proclaim this sentiment emphatically. Moreover, communion with nature is crucial for healing our damaged planet. When creatively used, religion could be a powerful ally for nature conservation. This book is a wonderful attempt to bridge the two domains.

— The reviewer is the author of ‘Iconic Trees of India’