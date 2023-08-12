know the importance of financial planning

Sanjay Khurana

He who fails to plan is planning to fail. It’s a maxim that is true for every aspect of life, be it education, employment, health, or financial matters. Financial planning is a step-by-step approach to achieve goals. A financial plan acts as a guide as you go through your life’s journey. It helps you to be in control of your income, expenses and investments so that you can manage your money well.

Set your goals

The first, and actually the topmost, priority is to set your goals. After setting the short-term, medium-term and long-term goals, work religiously to achieve them. Make it a habit to write down your goals. As soon as you start your career, set targets for your life regarding savings, investment, buying a home, higher education of your children, their wedding, and your post-retirement life. The earlier you start, the better it is.

Savings

Saving regularly is a key to secure your future. From the beginning of your career, make it a point to save at least 20-30 per cent of your carry-home salary every month. Normally, when you begin your professional career, there is not much financial liability. In the early years, you can always save more.

Emergency fund

Creating an emergency fund is very important in today’s life of uncertainties, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic when a large number of people lost their livelihood or had to take a cut in salaries. Ideally, there should be an emergency fund which can help you in meeting your regular expenses for at least six months.

Budgeting

It plays an important role in achieving your systematic savings plan. Have a budget so that you don’t end up making impulsive purchases. Make a list of regular monthly expenses such as house rent and other bills, medical spending, groceries, education fee of children, monthly subscriptions, fuel and miscellaneous expenses.

Look for other income options

Try to have more than one source of income as multiple sources of income help you protect from financial crunch and help build a sound investment. Other options could be investing and trading in the stock market, saving for a small house or flat so that it can be rented out.

Systematic investment plan

Invest through a systematic investment plan (SIP) in mutual funds for a 3, 5, 10, 15 and 20-year horizon according to your short, medium and long-term goals. “In order to achieve financial goals, one should set specific, measurable, achievable, relevant and time-bound (SMART) goals for oneself,” says Pawan Taneja, CEO and director, K-Secure, a Chandigarh-based financial consultancy firm.

Saving for retirement

Saving for retirement is a long-term plan. At the beginning of the career, one doesn’t think of retirement or a post-retirement life. But, factoring in the high rate of inflation, one must start planning for retirement as early as possible. The best way is by investing in small savings schemes such as Post Office Monthly Income Scheme and Public Provident Fund (PPF) as the power of compounding helps a lot in creating a big corpus. According to SBI’s PPF calculator, if we start saving just Rs 5,000 per month at the age of 25 for 35 years, we end up paying only Rs 21 lakh, but after 35 years, you have a corpus of over Rs 90 lakh at the current interest rates.

You can always increase the monthly contribution as your income grows and the corpus will increase accordingly. Legendary investor Warren Buffett once said, “If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die.”

Debt management

As loans are easily available these days, literally for everything, the importance of debt management has increased manifold. Take a loan only for bigger aspirations such as buying a house and higher education of children, etc. These days, you can even go on a holiday on EMIs. These are debt traps, and once you get into the trap of the split-and-pay scheme of credit cards, it is almost impossible to get out of that vicious cycle as the banks charge approximately 42 per cent interest rate per annum on such loans. Always pay your credit card bills, home/car loan EMIs on time.

Term insurance

Term insurance is the simplest form of life insurance. It provides financial protection to your family at the most affordable rates. With term insurance, you can get a large amount of life cover (sum assured) at a relatively low premium. The sum assured is paid to the nominee in case of death of the person insured during the term of the policy.

Term insurance coverage can differ for different people depending on their income, lifestyle, expenses, loans, and other liabilities. According to experts, ideally, one should take a cover that is approximately 10 to 12 times the gross annual income.

Buying a term insurance is an absolutely must, especially if you are a single earner in your family. Though no insurance can fill the vacuum created by loss of life, it can definitely help your family maintain the same standard of living in case of untimely demise of the breadwinner.

Health insurance

If you want to buy health insurance for yourself, opt for a coverage amount equivalent to at least half of your annual income. However, healthcare expenses have increased drastically in the past few years. Hence, insurance experts advise people to opt for a minimum health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to cover medical expenses comfortably.

Just like yourself, you need to cover your entire family under a medical insurance policy. This is because a medical emergency can occur to any member of your family at any time and a single hospitalisation can severely reduce your family’s savings. To avoid such a situation, experts advise a family of four to opt for a minimum health insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh.

Life insurance

It provides financial security to the family in case of death of the policyholder. It can enable the family to stay financially independent. It is a contract between an insurance policyholder and an insurer or assurer, where the insurer promises to pay a designated beneficiary a sum of money upon the death of the insured person. Life insurance plans also help create a substantial corpus for long-term financial goals. You can also plan your retirement by taking a retirement plan.

Keep family in loop

Last but not the least, insurance and investment cannot secure the financial future of your family until they know about it. Always keep your family members updated about all your savings, investments and insurances so that they don’t have to suffer in case of unforeseen circumstances.