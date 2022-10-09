Many hues of a winter garden

Seema Sachdeva

WINTER is almost here, and Chandigarh-based Rajwinder Kaur (58) is all set to transplant her annual seedlings into the pots, which she has prepared using coco peat, rice husk, home-made compost and neem khali (cake). “Over the next few days, I will start the transplantation. The riot of colour that will invade my garden as these annuals bloom in so many different colours and shapes gives me joy like none else,” says this avid lover of flowers, who enjoys spending her day with her greens — be it the flowers or her rooftop kitchen garden. Most of the annuals that will be planted now will bloom from mid-December till February and March, while many will keep blossoming till as long as May, says this anthophile.

The flower bonanza offered by winter annuals is much-awaited by garden lovers and horticulturalists for the many shapes, sizes and hues these come in. Varieties like petunia, pansy, marigold, phlox, alyssum, dahlia, dianthus, salvia, calendula, larkspur, dragon/dog flower, lupin, verbena and stocks are among the popular flower choices. Depending on the availability of space, annuals can be grown in pots as well as flowerbeds. These can be laid out as a screen, or along the pathway — any which way, these are a visual delight.

The planting of seeds starts from the end of September till mid-October by when these seedlings get ready to be transplanted. The transplantation goes on till mid-November.

“Start preparing the flowerbed at least a week to 10 days before transplanting the seedlings. The seedlings should be transplanted during the cool evening hours using a narrow blade after loosening the soil near the base. The seedling should be withdrawn gently so that its roots do not get damaged. Also take care that the soil around the delicate roots of the seedlings remains attached to it,” says Ludhiana-based gardening expert and horticulturist Amarjeet Batth, adding that the seedlings should be immediately transferred into flat flowerbeds and irrigated using slow water flow. As the plant grows, take care not to overwater it, cautions Batth, as it causes water-logging which leads to water-borne diseases.

Buy good quality seeds and seedlings from an authentic source only, else you might end up with a failed crop, says horticulturist Satish Narula. Compared to seedlings being sold in plastic trays, nursery pots have a stronger root system to hold the plant when it is to be transplanted into soil, he adds.

Time to plant veggies

Now is also the time to grow vegetables in your kitchen garden. Depending on the time frame when you plant these, go for early, main or late varieties available in the market, says Amarjeet Batth, adding that one should go for season-specific seed varieties.

“Vegetables like radish, carrots, turnips, cabbage, should be planted at regular intervals for continuing supply. So, if one crop of radish (mooli) is sown in the first week of October, the next crop of the same should be sown after a month, and so on. This will ensure supply till the end of the season.”

A fortnightly application of fertiliser will be beneficial, he adds.