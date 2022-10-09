 Many hues of a winter garden : The Tribune India

Many hues of a winter garden

Many hues of a winter garden

Photos courtesy: Rajwinder Kaur

Seema Sachdeva

WINTER is almost here, and Chandigarh-based Rajwinder Kaur (58) is all set to transplant her annual seedlings into the pots, which she has prepared using coco peat, rice husk, home-made compost and neem khali (cake). “Over the next few days, I will start the transplantation. The riot of colour that will invade my garden as these annuals bloom in so many different colours and shapes gives me joy like none else,” says this avid lover of flowers, who enjoys spending her day with her greens — be it the flowers or her rooftop kitchen garden. Most of the annuals that will be planted now will bloom from mid-December till February and March, while many will keep blossoming till as long as May, says this anthophile.

The flower bonanza offered by winter annuals is much-awaited by garden lovers and horticulturalists for the many shapes, sizes and hues these come in. Varieties like petunia, pansy, marigold, phlox, alyssum, dahlia, dianthus, salvia, calendula, larkspur, dragon/dog flower, lupin, verbena and stocks are among the popular flower choices. Depending on the availability of space, annuals can be grown in pots as well as flowerbeds. These can be laid out as a screen, or along the pathway — any which way, these are a visual delight.

The planting of seeds starts from the end of September till mid-October by when these seedlings get ready to be transplanted. The transplantation goes on till mid-November.

“Start preparing the flowerbed at least a week to 10 days before transplanting the seedlings. The seedlings should be transplanted during the cool evening hours using a narrow blade after loosening the soil near the base. The seedling should be withdrawn gently so that its roots do not get damaged. Also take care that the soil around the delicate roots of the seedlings remains attached to it,” says Ludhiana-based gardening expert and horticulturist Amarjeet Batth, adding that the seedlings should be immediately transferred into flat flowerbeds and irrigated using slow water flow. As the plant grows, take care not to overwater it, cautions Batth, as it causes water-logging which leads to water-borne diseases.

Buy good quality seeds and seedlings from an authentic source only, else you might end up with a failed crop, says horticulturist Satish Narula. Compared to seedlings being sold in plastic trays, nursery pots have a stronger root system to hold the plant when it is to be transplanted into soil, he adds.

Time to plant veggies

Now is also the time to grow vegetables in your kitchen garden. Depending on the time frame when you plant these, go for early, main or late varieties available in the market, says Amarjeet Batth, adding that one should go for season-specific seed varieties.

“Vegetables like radish, carrots, turnips, cabbage, should be planted at regular intervals for continuing supply. So, if one crop of radish (mooli) is sown in the first week of October, the next crop of the same should be sown after a month, and so on. This will ensure supply till the end of the season.”

A fortnightly application of fertiliser will be beneficial, he adds.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Man arrested, hunt on for 2 Indian students in Strawberry Hill incident in Canada; one identified, people's help sought to identify the other

2
Amritsar

Shehnaaz Gill's father says getting death threats as he is associated with various Hindu outfits

3
Trending

US boy eating burger in car shot at multiple times by policeman; watch shocking video

4
Punjab

13-year-old Patiala boy cycles over 250km to meet his favourite Youtuber

5
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau raids Congress leader Captain Sandeep Sandhu's Mohali house

6
Trending

Watch: Woman dances to Sushmita Sen's song 'Dilbar' on busy street, but this man steals the show

7
Chandigarh

Watch: IAF displays its prowess on Air Force Day in Chandigarh; President Murmu, Rajnath attend event

8
Chandigarh

IAF creates new branch for weapon system operators

9
Trending

Man in UK charged Rs 32 lakh for a 15-minute Uber ride

10
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Blast damages Crimea bridge central to Russia war effort

Don't Miss

View All
Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official
Chandigarh

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month
Nation

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month

Top News

Mega rejig, IAF gets new weapon systems branch

Mega rejig, IAF gets new weapon systems branch

First such initiative by Air Force since Independence

Spectacular fly past & air display over Sukhna

Spectacular fly past & air display over Sukhna

Part of 90th anniversary celebrations of IAF I Indigenous LC...

Relief paid by admn to Udhampur victims’ families came with a rider

Relief paid by admn to Udhampur victims' families came with a rider

Kerala bans sale of all drugs by Sonepat firm

Kerala bans sale of all drugs by Sonepat firm

BJP picks Bishnoi’s son for byelection

BJP picks Bishnoi's son for byelection


Cities

View All

Tardy paddy procurement in Bathinda mandis worries farmers

Tardy paddy procurement in Bathinda mandis worries farmers

Drugs being sold openly in Maur village

VVIP visits trigger snarl-ups in Chandigarh

VVIP visits trigger snarl-ups in Chandigarh

Air Show: CTU bus service takes a hit in Chandigarh

President Droupadi Murmu exhorts Chandigarh to top Swachh survey

Panchkula police act tough against traffic violators

Drive at own risk on Sector 72/73 road

After Kejriwal’s ‘love letter’ remark, Delhi LG asks CM to consider his missive as ‘letter of duty’

After Kejriwal’s ‘love letter’ remark, Delhi LG asks CM to consider his missive as ‘letter of duty’

God sent me to finish off descendants of Kans: Arvind Kejriwal on posters in Gujarat calling him anti-Hindu

Heavy rainfall spells likely over several parts of north India

Rain hits traffic, causes waterlogging in parts of Delhi

ED seizes Rs 1 crore from businessman's house in connection with Delhi Excise Policy scam

Under cops’ nose, PPR Market turning into hooliganism spot

Under cops’ nose, Jalandhar's PPR Market turning into hooliganism spot

50-year-old goes missing from Tajpur church in Jalandhar, kin lodge plaint

On way to school, Kapurthala village girl killed by trolley

46 budding entrepreneurs get loan at job fair in Hoshiarpur

3 city students selected for internship in NHRC

Blast at metal factory near Dehlon, 7 injured

Blast at metal factory near Dehlon, 7 injured

Potholed 200 Feet Road sees frequent accidents

60-yr-old man dies after being 'thrashed' by car occupants

Check purity before buying eatables: Doc to consumers

Freshers' party organised

26-year-old murdered at Sanour

26-year-old murdered at Sanour

Three-day MUN concludes at Yadavindra Public School

Local lads thrash Agra to lift trophy

Don’t leave station, doctors of Rajindra Hospital told

Manpreet Kaur wins shot put silver

Private bank staffers robbed of cash

Private bank staffers robbed of cash

Sacked 10 years ago, agro economist seeks re-probe

Rise in basmati prices brings cheer to farmers

Eatery owners booked for selling liquor sans licence

Gold worth Rs 17.77 lakh seized at International airport in Amritsar