MATTERS OF HEART

TS Kler

THE increase in the incidence of sudden cardiac death among the young is a matter of concern. Sudden cardiac death refers to an unexpected, abrupt loss of heart function, leading to immediate cardiac arrest. While the causes vary, there has been speculation about a potential link between this phenomenon and post-Covid complications, particularly concerning cases occurring during physical exertion like treadmill or gym workouts.

Sudden Cardiac Death

Such cases occur when the electrical system regulating the heart’s rhythm malfunctions, causing dangerously irregular heartbeat. It prevents the heart from pumping blood effectively and causes sudden unconsciousness and, ultimately, cardiac arrest, often striking without warning.

Reasons behind the rise

Generally associated with older individuals, recent studies and media reports have highlighted the increasing number of cases in young people. Although the overall numbers are relatively low, the occurrence of sudden cardiac death in seemingly healthy, active young individuals has raised concerns among medical professionals and the general public alike.

Connection to Covid-19

Growing evidence suggests that Covid-19 can also affect the cardiovascular system, potentially leading to long-term complications. Even among a majority of young Covid patients with mild symptoms or in asymptomatic cases, there have been cases of severe illness and even death.

Some studies suggest that the inflammatory response triggered by Covid-19 infection could damage the heart muscle, increasing the risk of sudden cardiac death. The results of these studies showed that Covid-19 can cause myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle that can weaken the heart, disturb its rhythm, and potentially contribute to sudden cardiac death.

Preventive steps

Routine cardiac screenings, early detection and intervention can reduce the likelihood of adverse events. People who had Covid-19 and experienced moderate to severe symptoms, should undergo thorough cardiac evaluations before engaging in intense physical activities. This examination includes a look at the family history of any risk factors like smoking, diabetes, hypertension and sudden cardiac death, and physical check-up, ECG, echo and a treadmill test (TMT), only if suggested by the physician/cardiologist.

Spreading awareness about the signs and symptoms of sudden cardiac arrest and providing CPR training to the public can be lifesaving in emergency situations.

People, particularly youngsters, who contracted Covid should adopt a gradual and structured approach to exercise, after consulting a doctor and under the guidance of certified trainers to adopt safe and effective training programmes.

The rising sudden cardiac deaths among young people need further research and action. While the potential connection to Covid-19 and the role of physical exertion are still being explored, it is crucial to raise awareness, promote regular cardiac screenings, take appropriate preventive measures and implement early intervention strategies.

Young people suffer more damage from a heart attack. An older heart with a long CVD history is able to develop small arterioles. Even in case of 80 per cent blockage, there is some blood supply through these natural bypass small vessels. So, chances of a major heart attack decrease. But in the younger lot, due to the suddenness and immediacy, there are no mechanisms in place, hence the damage is more.

Young heart attack survivors also face issues such as anxiety and depression. Cardiologists need to counsel not only the patient but the entire family to give them confidence to lead a normal, useful life.

Treadmill and gym deaths

The association between sudden cardiac death and physical exertion, such as treadmill or gym workouts, has raised further questions about a possible connection to Covid-19. Young people who had been affected with Covid-19 may experience ongoing cardiac issues that go unnoticed until they do strenuous exercise. Intense physical activity, especially in individuals with undiagnosed cardiac abnormalities or weakened heart function due to Covid-19 complications, can potentially trigger sudden cardiac death.

— The writer, a cardiologist, heads Fortis Heart and Vascular Institute, Gurugram & Vasant Kunj, Delhi