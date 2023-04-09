Medals make even khaps modern

Geetanjali Gayatri

Patriarchal Haryana’s disdain for the girl child finds reflection in the skewed sex ratio. It has been a way of life in this land-locked state, where the notion of ‘honour’ means strict restrictions, few opportunities and has even led to killings. Ironically, in this man’s world, the women are ushering in change with their power-packed punches as they tread softly upon male egos to grab their piece of the sky. The agents of transition are the sportswomen with all their gleaming medals, turning Haryana around for the better.

Rani Rampal

This churning is having an effect on the khaps as well. Taking the lead, the Kandela khap, at a recent meeting, decided to promote girl education as well as sports culture and hold ‘nukkad sabhas’ (corner meetings) for creating awareness against female foeticide. The Sangwan khap, too, is pushing to promote the education of the girl child.

Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik, a wrestler, has witnessed the change first-hand in the Jat heartland. “When I started training at the age of 12, there were only three of us at the centre. We were required to be fully clothed. We would wear track pants for our training sessions. We have come a long way since then. Today, at that same centre, there are 60 girls training to be wrestlers and they do it in shorts or a wrestling singlet and no eyebrows are raised. Many parents approach me on how they should go about training their daughters, which is indicative of the change all around,” she explains.

Sakshi Malik

The state’s sex ratio, which stood at 832 females per 1,000 males in 2012, went up to 900 in 2016, two years after the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao programme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Haryana’s Panipat. The sex ratio was the highest in 2019 at 923 while it dipped slightly to 917 last year.

In Shahbad, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna awardee Rani Rampal admits the road to the hockey turf wasn’t easy when she started playing nearly 22 years back. “If I look at my own career, my parents were reluctant to let me play owing to societal pressure. There was this whole insecurity around letting girls step out and the only time it was welcomed was when the girl was married off. That was what a girl’s life in Haryana was all about,” she recalls.

Shafali Verma

However, the parents started to recognise their daughters’ potential when the girls started doing well at school, triggering tiny revolutions of sorts in their own pockets. “The girls, with their performance at school, showed tremendous promise. Girls like Sakshi Malik, Geeta Phogat and her sister, Vinesh, built on that changing mindset of families and extended it to their villages when they gave outstanding performances and won medals. Since then, there has been no stopping the girls and the successive state governments have only added to their honour with cash awards and government jobs. In Shahbad, still a small town, as many as 60 girls have represented India in hockey. The girls have ushered in a sports culture which needs to spread further,” the Indian hockey star states, adding that the girls have themselves brought about the much-needed change for their ilk.

Sociologist Khazan Singh Sangwan from MDU, Rohtak, seconds this belief that the girls have been catalysts of change and says that Haryana is clearly in a transition mode. “My village is 10 kms from the village of the Phogat girls in Charkhi Dadri and the change in the way girls are looked at is immense. The laurels the sportswomen have brought have made society more accepting of the birth of girls, which explains the gradually climbing sex ratio. The medals on the world platform, the respectable jobs and cash incentives started by the Congress government and followed up by successive regimes added to the honour being bestowed upon the sportswomen. This encouraged parents to empower their daughters through education and sports,” he reasons. Sangwan also points out that the boys are falling prey to alcohol and drugs. “They are not taking care of their old parents, which is also tilting the scales in favour of the girl child.”

Stating that girls are excelling wherever patriarchy is beginning to thin out, Prof Prem Singh of Kurukshetra University’s Department of Sociology believes Haryana is adapting to change. “The sports culture has developed in particular pockets. Whether it is Bhiwani or Shahbad or Jhajjar, one girl excelling becomes a reference point and others want to follow suit. It has changed the culture and outlook of that area. Further, with land being sold, some women have asserted their identity when it comes to claiming their share. This has empowered them,” he emphasises, while admitting that patriarchy still continues to exert an over-whelming presence. He quotes an instance where husbands of woman sarpanches arrived to attend a meeting called by the Chief Minister.

However, despite this, patriarchy is being erased bit by bit. And, 21-year-old boxer Jasmine Lamboria, a Commonwealth Games medallist, vouches for it. “I am the youngest of three sisters. When I was born, they mourned my birth and did not eat for two days. Whenever we sat with our grandparents, it was invariably a topic of discussion that there was no son. But there is a palpable change at the birth of a daughter when we look at our own family. From being a burden, we have become the earning members of our families. The jobs, the honour, the cash prizes have given girls of Haryana this place of pride and every family sees their daughters in that position,” says this Bhiwani girl, who has carved a place for herself in the boxing arena.

The khaps, too, realise that the time has come to back the girls. “We have taken an initiative to urge the people to educate their daughters, encourage them to play and we will take it to our community. It’s a reality that the boys are falling prey to drugs, our girls are not. They are taking care of their parents and families, they are earning and doing well at all levels. They have, instead, saved our honour. Why should we hold them back from taking charge? We intend to organise corner meetings and approach every village elder and family to encourage the girls to come forward, study, work and play,” says Dharampal Kandela, pradhan of the Kandela khap, which comprises 28 villages.

Assisting him with work related to the khap, a principal of an ITI, Pawan Redhu, insists the girls are doing better in every sphere. “The sportspersons have done India and the state proud but the girls outnumber the boys each time. Recently, boxer Nitu Ghangas did us proud. With changing times, the khaps are changing to set the wrongs right. We are staunchly with the girls in this,” he asserts.

Cricketer Shafali Verma’s father, Sanjeev Verma, says the success of any player, whether she is a teenager or an adult, impacts society as it inspires other players or youth to toil hard for success.

“After Shafali’s success and that of other sportswomen of Haryana in the international arena, people have begun motivating their daughters to explore a career in sports. This wasn’t the case earlier. As far as Shafali is concerned, she has become more responsible after her success in terms of respecting her elders, encouraging budding players,” maintains Verma, adding that it is a proud moment for the entire family to see so much praise being showered on the youngster by dignitaries.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar says the “innovative measures taken to support girls in every field under the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign have resulted in the sex ratio going up”. Be it sports, education, cultural activities, defence services, even mountaineering, the encouragement given to girls has led to many making Haryana and the nation proud in various fields, he adds.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda recalls the steps his government took to initiate programmes keeping the girl child in mind. “We wanted the girl child to be seen as an asset. The Padak Lao, Pad Pao programme was launched, sportspersons were appointed as officers, sports culture was taken to villages. You can see the results.”

Haryana’s age-old traditions of male dominance are slowly diluting, those linking sons to lineage and financial security are falling apart, the skewed sex ratio is beginning to look up and the khaps are turning the corner when they push for girls’ education.

Change is coming, slowly perhaps, but surely.