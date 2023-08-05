Mobile use among Kids

Renu Sud Sinha

Chandigarh-based skin specialist Dr SD Mehta feels perturbed when he sees his patients handing over mobile phones to their children as young as two. “This is leading to many problems such as obesity as well as behavioural and psychological issues. Parents may find it convenient to hand over mobiles but kids can get addicted and that’s as bad as drug addiction. During Covid, it was unavoidable but now parents must wean their kids away.”

As childhood obesity cases in India record a sharp rise, increasing consumption and easy availability of junk food as well as lack of physical activity have emerged as the key reasons. Most experts attribute the sedentary lifestyle to the increase in screen time, especially mobile phones.

Dr Priti Arun, professor, Department of Psychiatry, GMCH-32, Chandigarh, says during 2021 and 2022, the department’s child clinic saw a massive rise in the number of children aged between 2.5 and 3 years with delayed speech, social and emotional milestones. “During the lockdown, even year-old kids were handed mobiles. Parents came to us when these kids were not developing speech, were self-engrossed, did not interact and had inappropriate social behaviour.”

Initially, parents give phones for learning nursery rhymes or to watch cartoons. “Even educated parents feel proud when their toddler is able to operate the phone or select YouTube videos. However, when the child is hooked due to the engrossing content and growing milestones are delayed, that’s when they realise the consequences,” she adds.

With easy availability and AI-pushed content, children can be exposed to videos that may be disturbing (such as visuals of the recent floods in Himachal) or inappropriate, leading to emotional consequences. “A few years back, a mother brought her eight-year-old boy who had been watching porn,” adds the psychiatrist.

At this tender age, kids can’t differentiate between real and the make-believe. “Violent content of many online games/videos can translate into aggressive and obstinate behaviour or tantrums,” she says.

Many kids with genetic propensity to autism exhibited/developed the disorder much earlier due to excessive screen time, though early intervention reduced intensity and recovery was better, points out Dr Arun.

But the good news, she says, is that consequences can be reversed if children are weaned away. “ The responsibility, of course, lies with the parents and the family as all adults should be clear and firm about limited usage. They should explain rather than dictate or order, be better role models and seek professional help, if these measures fail, as behavioural therapy helps.”