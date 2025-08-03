Moosewala tour, in holographic form

Here’s a scene… you’re in the front row at a concert. The crowd erupts, lights blaze and there he is, Sidhu Moosewala, belting out his greatest hits with signature swagger. But something is different. He is glowing, not sweating. He is there, but not quite. You are watching a hologram. Welcome to the era of lights, camera, holography.

Moosewala’s family recently set the Internet abuzz with the announcement of a 2026 world tour that will feature the late superstar performing in holographic form, bringing his presence, voice and energy back to the stage in a way never seen before. While the venues are global and fans are hyped, let’s talk about the real “wow” factor: the technology.

A life-size Moosewala hologram will own the stage as his original voice booms through the speakers, surrounded by dazzling 3D visuals. It won’t just be a concert, it’ll be a futuristic performance. And Moosewala won’t be the first. Icons like Tupac, Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson have all been digitally resurrected to perform for fans long after their passing. But concerts are just the beginning.

What makes holograms tick

Holograms are 3D images made using light and lasers. Unlike flat screens, they float in space and shift with your perspective, just like real objects. Advanced projection and motion-capture tech bring these visuals to life, making holograms feel eerily lifelike. Today, they are being used far beyond music, across healthcare, hospitality, fashion, education and more.

Flicks and tricks

Film directors have used holographic visuals to create futuristic worlds like in ‘Iron Man’, where Tony Stark’s floating 3D interface is a form of interactive holography. The concept was first used by ‘Star Wars’ decades ago.

Theme parks are embracing the tech. At Universal Studios’ Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, holograms of Harry and others guide visitors. Disney’s Star Wars theme park in the US features holographic effects to create an immersive and engaging experience for visitors.

Fashion is strutting into the future too. Balenciaga’s holographic runway projected digital models onto glass panes for a couture-meets-cyber experience.

Chefs and chatty hosts

Step into a hotel where the receptionist never blinks or takes a break because she’s a hologram. Japan’s Henn-na Hotel has holographic front-desk assistants who greet guests, process check-ins and answer questions in multiple languages. At Dubai airport, virtual staff help travellers with immigration and gate directions during rush hour.

In restaurants, holograms are spicing up your meal before it hits the table. At Le Petit Chef, a global dining concept in Dubai, Bangkok and London, a tiny 3D chef is projected onto your plate to theatrically “cook” your meal. Tokyo’s Sushi Singularity has tested interactive holographic menus, where you preview your dish in 3D before ordering.

Doc just beamed in

Online medical consultation no longer means just a WhatsApp chat or a fuzzy video call. Now, your doctor can literally “appear” in the room as a life-size 3D projection, chatting with you and explaining your treatment like they are right there (even if they are miles away).

They can even show patients floating 3D models of their own organs, turning confusing scans into clear, interactive visuals. This isn’t sci-fi, it is telemedicine with a twist of magic.

Hospitals and medical schools are using holograms to visualise organs, simulate surgeries and teach anatomy. At London’s St Mary’s Hospital, surgeons use Microsoft’s HoloLens to view patients’ spines in 3D during procedures.

Stage is set here too

At Pune’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Museum, a hologram of the visionary greets visitors, sharing moments from his life in his own voice. At Gujarat’s Statue of Unity, holographic storytelling celebrates Sardar Patel’s legacy. In Delhi’s Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, former PMs appear as holograms to narrate their journeys. And let’s not forget how Narendra Modi famously used holograms in his 2014 campaign to “appear” at rallies across dozens of cities. This innovation has come a long way since then.

Light-filled road ahead

The tech still has its quirks. Holograms are expensive to produce and the realism isn’t always perfect. But with advances in AI, real-time rendering and motion tracking, we are heading toward a future where these glowing figures won’t just perform, they might perform with us.

From Moosewala’s virtual encore to hospitals, hotels and classrooms, holograms are more than sci-fi novelties. They are the new storytellers of our time, bending space, memory and reality with the flick of a laser beam.