Mughlai kofta — A plateful of royal repast

Pushpesh Pant

We have never understood why it is necessary to add the prefix Mughlai before the name of any dish — mostly non-vegetarian — to elevate it to a supreme status. What passes by as Mughalia, or ‘regal repast’, has, in fact, evolved when the Mughal empire had disintegrated and the British had taken over the reins of governance.

It’s true that many bawarchis fled from the devastated capital in the aftermath of the violent turbulence of 1857 and took refuge in princely states far away from the ruined Delhi. It was during this period that many dishes were created to please the new patrons, including the gora sahibs. The word ‘Mughlai’ was intended to flatter the new masters.

There are myriad qormas, pulaos and whole leg of lamb that claim to be from this mythical repertoire. What we share this time is a kofta that also claims Mughal lineage. It is difficult to trace its parentage beyond 125 years at the most. What matters though is that it tastes very good. Unlike the Chui-mui ke kofte from Awadh, it has no pretensions of being a delicacy. It certainly does not melt in the mouth or crumble at touch. There is no effort to overdress these meatballs like the Nargisi kofta, which, truth be told, are more like devilled eggs in gravy. The spicing is robust and the gravy is aromatic.

It seems to have blended influences from different directions — Rampur/Rohailkhand/Delhi and a touch of Anglo-Indian kitchen. Remember, the Anglo-Indians were very fond of pairing yellow pilaff rice with curried meatballs for all their burra khana!

The texture of this kofta is closer to the more tightly packed rista and gushtaba encountered in the Kashmiri cuisine. However, these two are not prepared with mince but are children born of a very different process. It takes hours of laborious pounding of boneless mutton with a wooden mallet, incorporating large quantities of animal fat. The other Kashmiri kofta called maz, which is shaped like a mini-sausage, has little gravy and is flavoured with the favourite spices of Kashmir — fennel, dried ginger, red chillies, cloves and peppercorns.

Mughlai kofta is much more easy to prepare at home than any other kofta and is no less flavourful. It can be enjoyed equally with phulka, parantha or rice.

Two words of caution. Instruct the butcher to triple mince the meat and after mixing the spices, shape the kofta into lemon-sized balls, packing these tightly. Keep in the fridge for about 30 minutes. This will ensure that these do not break or develop cracks when simmering in gravy.

Mughlai kofta

Ingredients

Mince mutton 500 gm (preferably from hind leg or shoulder)

Onions (peeled, thinly sliced) 250 gm

Red chilli powder 3/4 tsp

Cumin seed powder 1 tsp

Garam masala 1 tsp

Ginger paste 1 tsp

Garlic paste 1 tsp

Green chilli paste 1 tsp

Bay leaf 1

Cloves 3-4

Black peppercorn 8-10

Black cardamom 1

Green cardamom 2-3

Curd (well whisked) 1 cup

Ghee or oil 3/4 cup

Salt to taste

For garnish

A large sprig of fresh green coriander (chopped)

Method