Mughlai kofta — A plateful of royal repast

Pushpesh Pant
We have never understood why it is necessary to add the prefix Mughlai before the name of any dish — mostly non-vegetarian — to elevate it to a supreme status. What passes by as Mughalia, or ‘regal repast’, has, in fact, evolved when the Mughal empire had disintegrated and the British had taken over the reins of governance.
It’s true that many bawarchis fled from the devastated capital in the aftermath of the violent turbulence of 1857 and took refuge in princely states far away from the ruined Delhi. It was during this period that many dishes were created to please the new patrons, including the gora sahibs. The word ‘Mughlai’ was intended to flatter the new masters.
There are myriad qormas, pulaos and whole leg of lamb that claim to be from this mythical repertoire. What we share this time is a kofta that also claims Mughal lineage. It is difficult to trace its parentage beyond 125 years at the most. What matters though is that it tastes very good. Unlike the Chui-mui ke kofte from Awadh, it has no pretensions of being a delicacy. It certainly does not melt in the mouth or crumble at touch. There is no effort to overdress these meatballs like the Nargisi kofta, which, truth be told, are more like devilled eggs in gravy. The spicing is robust and the gravy is aromatic.
It seems to have blended influences from different directions — Rampur/Rohailkhand/Delhi and a touch of Anglo-Indian kitchen. Remember, the Anglo-Indians were very fond of pairing yellow pilaff rice with curried meatballs for all their burra khana!
The texture of this kofta is closer to the more tightly packed rista and gushtaba encountered in the Kashmiri cuisine. However, these two are not prepared with mince but are children born of a very different process. It takes hours of laborious pounding of boneless mutton with a wooden mallet, incorporating large quantities of animal fat. The other Kashmiri kofta called maz, which is shaped like a mini-sausage, has little gravy and is flavoured with the favourite spices of Kashmir — fennel, dried ginger, red chillies, cloves and peppercorns.
Mughlai kofta is much more easy to prepare at home than any other kofta and is no less flavourful. It can be enjoyed equally with phulka, parantha or rice.
Two words of caution. Instruct the butcher to triple mince the meat and after mixing the spices, shape the kofta into lemon-sized balls, packing these tightly. Keep in the fridge for about 30 minutes. This will ensure that these do not break or develop cracks when simmering in gravy.
Mughlai kofta
Ingredients
Mince mutton 500 gm (preferably from hind leg or shoulder)
Onions (peeled, thinly sliced) 250 gm
Red chilli powder 3/4 tsp
Cumin seed powder 1 tsp
Garam masala 1 tsp
Ginger paste 1 tsp
Garlic paste 1 tsp
Green chilli paste 1 tsp
Bay leaf 1
Cloves 3-4
Black peppercorn 8-10
Black cardamom 1
Green cardamom 2-3
Curd (well whisked) 1 cup
Ghee or oil 3/4 cup
Salt to taste
For garnish
A large sprig of fresh green coriander (chopped)
Method
- Heat ghee or oil in a thick-bottomed pan. Stir-fry the onions till golden brown. Remove and ground coarsely. Add the spice powders, salt, garlic, ginger and green chilli paste and half of the fried and ground onions to the meat. Knead well. Moisten your palms with a little ghee or oil and shape the mixture into mini balls.
- Heat ghee in a pan. Add bay leaf, cloves, cardamoms and black peppercorns. As these change colour, add about four cups of water and bring to boil. Gently drop the koftas into it. Reduce heat to low and cook uncovered till koftas become firm. Add curd and the rest of the fried and ground onions. Adjust seasoning.
- Cook on simmer till most of the moisture evaporates and only the gravy of desired consistency remains.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US vetoes UNSC resolution on ceasefire in Gaza, UK abstains
13 countries vote in favour | Saudis deny dual messaging cha...
Haryana beats Punjab in seeking education loans
In 2022-23, banks got 11,133 applications vs 10,414 in neigh...