Neighbourhood Scan

Bangladesh : Bangabandhu biopic released

‘Mujib: The Making of a Nation’, the much-anticipated biopic of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has been released. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was present at the premiere. The film, a joint production of Bangladesh and India, has been directed by Shyam Benegal. It is scheduled to be released in India on October 27. Arifin Shuvoo leads the ensemble cast. Nusraat Faria portrays the role of Sheikh Hasina, Bangabandhu’s elder daughter.

Nepal: Permits to scale 36 peaks

The Department of Tourism has issued 678 permits to scale 36 peaks above 6,000 metres, accumulating over Rs 48.67 million in royalties. As many as 542 male and 136 female climbers from 55 countries, including Nepal, are set to scale mountains this autumn. So far, 301 permits have been issued for Mt Manaslu (8,163m), 91 for Himlung Himal (7,126m) and 81 for Ama Dablam (6,814m). Five permits have been issued for Cho-Oyu (8,201m), where a Russian team will attempt to summit.

Bhutan: Surplus power for India

The Basochhu hydropower plant has started exporting surplus power to the Indian Energy Exchanges (IEX) after a successful bid. The export will continue until May. However, from December to April, there will be no export as Bhutan will have a deficit and will be importing from IEX. The exchange operates similarly to a stock market, with both buyers and sellers. Since Bhutan has started purchasing power from IEX, it had requested India to allow Basochhu power to be sold into it as a test case for future transactions. Bhutan will continue to be a buyer from IEX during the lean winter months.

Sri Lanka: India-Lanka ferry service

A passenger ferry service between Nagapattinam on the eastern coast of Tamil Nadu and Kankesanthurai in the northern province of Sri Lanka resumed on October 14 after a gap of nearly four decades. The high-speed craft Cheriyapani embarked on its journey around 8.15 am from Nagapattinam with 50 passengers and 12 crew members on board. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will take steps to resume the operation of the ferry service between Rameswaram and Talaimannar as well.

